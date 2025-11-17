Kankakee Fire Department deputy chief stepping down

The Kankakee Fire Department will be down one administrator as Deputy Chief Adam Heid announced he is stepping away from that role.

Heid has held the deputy chief position under Chief Bryan LaRoche since June 7, 2021.

Heid, of Peotone, will remain a member of the 45-member fire department and will return to his previous rank of captain, effective Dec. 9.

The city does not plan to immediately name or appoint a new deputy chief. The city administration will be meeting in the near future to discuss the next steps and develop a plan for the fire department.

In a news release from Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, Heid is seeking more time for his family.

It was stated Heid wants to attend to his family responsibilities and obligations as a husband and father.

“I am truly grateful and appreciative for the opportunity and experience to have served as Deputy Fire Chief of the Kankakee Fire Department. Being the Deputy Fire Chief has been both an honor and a privilege, and will forever stand as one of the highlights of my career,” he said in the release.

LaRoche stated: “As fire chief, I would like to thank DCl Heid for his hard work and leadership that he has shown over his tenure as Deputy Chief. I appreciate the time he has dedicated to making this department better.”

Curtis said he was pleased Hied will be remaining with the department. He said Heid will continue to be a key member of the fire force.

“On behalf of myself, the (Kankakee) City Council, the city leadership and the community, we thank DC Heid for his dedication and contributions over the last four and a half years.”