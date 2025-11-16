Kankakee County Relay for Life exceeded $255K

Cancer survivors and caregivers take the second lap during the Relay for Life of Kankakee County on June 14, 2025, at The Grove in Bourbonnais. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A new venue for the annual Kankakee County Relay for Life brought in plenty of participation and – perhaps even more importantly – more contributions than targeted.

The event brought in $255,215, Relay for Life leadership reported, which meant the event raised $55,215 over and above its goal of $200,000.

Those numbers calculate to the annual programming beating its goals by a 27.6% margin.

The figures for the summer fundraiser were publicly released a short time ago and those who steered this charitable event – which aids the American Cancer Society – needed to pinch themselves to make sure this was not all just a dream.

“This exceeded all of our goals. It was a fun event,” said Michelle Sadler, of Bradley, the event’s chairwoman.

The event was held from 2-10 p.m. June 14 at The Grove in Bourbonnais. It was the first time the event was held at this location and Sadler believes they have found an ideal location for future relays.

Sadler said she has searched for why the event registered with so many people willing to donate,

But to date, has not come up with one.

“It’s a good question. But I’m not sure of the answer,” she said.

Money raised, first and foremost, is dedicated to continued research. However, some stays local for ride share programs for those going to and from healthcare appointments. It also is used for wigs needed for hair loss due to cancer treatment.

There were 55 fundraising teams which signed up for the event and Sadler noted perhaps 40 participated in the relay’s walk at The Grove.

In previous years, the Relay for Life was held at the Bishop McNamara Catholic High School football field.

Sadler has been participating in the organization of the walk since 2010. She has served at the event’s chairwoman and this year marked her sixth year in that role.

So, the obvious question for Sadler is this: Does this year’s success mean the 2026 event’s fundraising goal will the raised?

This question was another she struggled to answer.

She noted goals are set by the American Cancer Society, not the local relay.

Whatever is asked by the society, she said, the local group will work to reach.

“The goal will be at least $200,000. It could be higher. We’ll see. We’ll work to reach what goal they set for us,” she said.

Even though the 2026 event is months away, planning is already in motion. She noted 26 teams have already committed to next year’s event.

She could not be more pleased. She noted at approximately this same point last year, they only had five teams signed up.

So with the fundraiser set for The Grove in 2026, Sadler was asked how long she anticipated it being held at this site.

She answered it this way.

“Hopefully, we’ll get to a point where it gets so big we have to find another location,” Sadler said.