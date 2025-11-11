Firefighters battle blaze in Kankakee Township

The Kankakee Township Fire Protection District with aid from several local and area departments battled a structure fire on River Road Tuesday morning. (Provided by Kankakee Township Fire Protection District)

The Kankakee Township Fire Protection District, with aid from several local and area departments, battled a structure fire on River Road Tuesday morning.

According to the department’s Facebook page, they were dispatched at approximately 4 a.m. to the fire.

First on scene fire companies found smoke and fire showing on their arrival, the post said.

Due to the size and location of the fire, a box alarm was requested for additional resources, the post said.

All occupants made it out safely, and a cat was rescued by fire units.

Companies were on the scene for a little over two hours with the fire under control in under 90 minutes, the post said.

Fire departments assisting were Kankakee City, Limestone Township Fire Protection District, Otto Fire Protection District, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, Bradley Fire Department, Herscher Pilot Township Fire Protection District, Salina Fire Protection District, Braidwood Fire Department, Wilmington Fire Department and Ashkum Fire Department. Others assisting were Riverside Ambulance, Elite Ambulance and Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department.