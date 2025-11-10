Kankakee Co. chamber growing; honors members

Visit Kankakee County Executive Director Nicole Gavin, right, and Angelina Gear, Sales & Marketing Manager, left, accept the the President’s Award from Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kelsey Post during the chamber's annual Gala & Awards on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Provided by TJ Photography)

Five hundred members is an ambitious number and Kelsey Post is well aware of that fact.

However, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, explained the growth trend speaks for itself.

In an age where participation levels in civic and business organizations may dwindle due to time and financial constraints, the local chamber is on a definite growth trend.

The region’s chief chamber of commerce now has membership of 410 business and related organizations – a gain of 63 within the past year – but the third-year CEO is not satisfied.

Far from it, in fact.

At the conclusion of the organization’s annual gala event in the large banquet hall in the Quality Inn & Suites in Bradley, Post offered a bold prediction on what membership could become within the next year or two.

“We’re trying to get to 500 members. We’ve never been that high,” she said.

The organization’s future has never looked so bright.

In a time when businesses and civic bodies watch their bottom lines through a magnifying glass, the chamber finds itself in a growth mode.

To prove that point, Post said the banquet hall hosted 328 for Thursday night’s gala. The room was filled and this site represented perhaps the largest banquet facility within the county.

She said the Chamber’s current growth can be attributed to chamber officials as well as volunteers getting outside of their office walls and knocking on the doors of businesses.

“It means so much to walk into a business. They need to know us. We are going to keep going to their businesses,” she said. “I want to see their business. It’s a meaningful connection.”

And while there are so many alternative forms of communication is today’s technology-heavy work, Post said knocking on a door and stepping inside means so much.

“It’s a meaningful connection. It’s face-to-face. It creates connections.”

New Business of the Year

Nothing Bundt Cakes

The Bradley-based business at 840 N. Bradley Boulevard, Suite 3, opened in June 2024 and franchisee Bob Feldman of Orland Park said the location has been warmly welcomed since its first day.

In fact, the business provided the desserts at the chamber dinner.

“Business has been great in Kankakee County,” he said after the program.

Being described as a business which “brings joy to so many people” makes the job feel so much more than a place to work, he said.

“I can’t believe this. We’re so surprised,” he said. “To be honored in front of the Kankakee County Chamber is a huge honor.”

The business employs about 20.

There are about 800 Nothing Bundt Cakes across the country.

Small Business of the Year

Home Helpers Home Care of Kankakee and Frankfort

Home Helpers, 151 Harrison St., Bourbonnais, has been a member of the county’s business community for 25 years. Its focus is keeping clients safe and comfortable while being able to live in the home.

Representatives of Home Helpers Home Care of Kankakee and Frankfort accept the Small Business of the Year Award from Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kelsey Post, second from right, vice chair Matthew Schore, right, and chair Rob Warmbir, left, during the chamber's annual Gala & Awards on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Provided by TJ Photography)

“This business is more than a service,” said Post. “It’s a commitment to the people in our community, one person at a time.”

The business, owned by Ralph Johnson, provides 24-hour home care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, Parkinson’s care, care for adults with disabilities and a variety of additional service.

Large Business of the Year

BEAR Construction

Located at 2 E. Bradford Drive in Bradley, BEAR Construction has called the Kankakee County area home for nearly 10 years.

With a total workforce of some 240, of which 15 are in Bradley, the company continues to make its presence known while working on projects at the Kankakee County Courthouse, CSL Behring, Prime Healthcare-St. Mary’s Hospital, Riverside Healthcare and Kankakee Community College.

However, company employees and its president, Scott Kurinsky, had no idea of the honor they received.

“It is a complete and utter shock,” Kurinsky, of Palatine, said after the program. “We had no idea this award was even happening.”

A relative newcomer to the Kankakee County region, Kurinsky said the area feels like home to company and its employees.

“We are happy to be here and we are here to stay,” he said. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Kankakee County community.”

Business of the Year: Technology and Innovation

Advanced Computer Specialists

What better way to celebrate their first year as a chamber member than to earn a business of the year award.

Founded in 2005, the company, located at 115 S. Kennedy Drive, Bradley, and under the leadership of CEO Jason Hamende, has made it their mission to enable businesses to be more effective, efficient, and profitable through innovative solutions.

Through the work from Advanced Computer Specialists, local businesses have been helped in their efforts to grow, adapt, and thrive in the ever-changing technological landscape.

Not-For-Profit of the Year

KCCSI

Kankakee County Community Services, Inc., a backbone of the county since its founding in 1964 in Kankakee, was created to help win the war against poverty here through individual and family services.

Representatives of Kankakee County Community Services, Inc., accept the Not-For-Profit of the Year Award from Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Kelsey Post, second from right, vice chair Matthew Schore, right, and chair Rob Warmbir, left, during the chamber's annual Gala & Awards on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Provided by TJ Photography)

Today, KCCSI, located at 657 E. Court St., employs a 25-member staff and provides services to more than 5,000 residents on an annual basis.

With more than 15 programs that help to address critical needs such as alleviating hunger and homelessness, to preparing individuals for the workforce, improving health outcomes, lowering energy costs, strengthening families, and mitigating crisis.

Manufacturer of the Year

Peddinghaus Corporation

The Bradley-based company, located at 300 N. Washington Ave., maintains a rather low profile within the Kankakee County community, but is a key player in the region as it employs about 200 here.

Peddinghaus Corporation is the premier manufacturer of structural and plate fabricating equipment and CNC systems in the world today.

CNC or computer numerical control, machining is a manufacturing process where computer software controls machine tools to cut and shape raw materials, such as metal, plastics or wood.

The specific automated processes that are integrated into Peddinghaus engineered solutions and sawing, drilling, punching, burning, part marking and material handling.

Peddinghaus was established in 1903 in the United States and has been headquartered in Bradley since 1977 when it purchased an American subsidiary, Manco Manufacturing in Bradley, and expanded the facility with a 25,000-square-foot addition.

The company, which also has a site in Kankakee, 1775 American Way, has grown significantly at the site since, notably a 40,000-square-foot addition in 2003.

The company has business partners scattered throughout the world, including Canada, Australia, China and Saudi Arabia. Peddinghaus also has a sister plant in South Carolina.

President’s Award

Visit Kankakee County

The President’s Award is presented to an organization that goes above and beyond the duties to support the chamber and the community.

This year, Visit Kankakee County, formerly known as the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau, founded in 1983 as a not-for-profit, is most often at the lead of promoting what this region offers not only to those who call this area home but also to those who are not as familiar with what this area offers.

However, the organization based in the Kankakee depot, lent a helping hand to the chamber this year as it was in transition, not only once, but twice this year.

“Their support, kindness and willingness to help in a time of need made our challenging transition smoother and reminded us of the power of community collaboration,” Post said.

Ambassador of the Year

Tiffany Heneghan was a key asset as a chamber ambassador, a role she had held for two years.

She assisted with ribbon-cuttings, Business Before and After Hours and at the registration tables for the chamber’s Classic Golf Outing or the Women in Networking events.

She was overwhelmed when she realized she was name Ambassador of the Year.

“This means everything to me,” she said.