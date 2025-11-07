Veterans Day events in Kankakee County

Saturday, Nov. 8

11 a.m. - Ray Olley Memorial Project Ceremony: A pre-Veterans Day event will be held at 11 a.m. in front of A.N. Webber, 2150 US 45, Kankakee on Saturday, Nov. 8. The keynote speaker will be retired Air Force Major Dennis Davoren, a B-52 and U-2 pilot.

Sunday, Nov. 9

11 a.m. - Aroma Park American Legion Post 1019 Veterans Day Ceremony: The Aroma Park American Legion is hosting a ceremony on Sunday at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck luncheon for the community. Bring a dish if desired and stay to enjoy the James Michael Travis Band performing after the luncheon at 739 S. Sandbar Rd., Kankakee.

Monday, Nov. 10

11:30 a.m. - Kankakee Community College Veterans Recognition Event: Students and the community are invited to KCC’s Veterans Recognition Events. A reception will be held 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. with refreshments served. Remarks and recognition of veterans during a ceremony will begin at 12:30 p.m. KCC is located at 100 College Drive, Kankakee.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

8 a.m. - Manteno Veterans Day Run & Ceremony: The 7th annual Military Warriors Run will start at 8 a.m. at Heritage Park in Manteno. The run is escorted by military vehicles and local police, with spectators lining the route. To view the route, see the event story at shawlocal.com/daily-journal/2025/10/28/manteno-veterans-day-run-nears.

7:30 a.m. - St. Anne Grade School Veterans & First Responders Breakfast and 8:45 a.m. Veterans Day Assembly: Join the SAGS Student Council’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast to honor community members and the families of students who have served our country or who are first responders. To attend, please RSVP for breakfast to Ms. Kelly at 815-427-8153 ext. 1136. Following breakfast, at 8:45 AM, SAGS will host a Veterans Day Assembly. All are welcome to attend

9 a.m. - Momence Community School District Salute to Service Veterans Day Community Event: The Momence Community School District will hots its Salute to Service Veterans Day event at the Momence Jr. High School gymnasium, 801 W 2nd St, Momence. Keynote speaker is Marine veteran Silouan Green.

9 a.m. - Watseka School District Veterans Day Ceremony: The Watseka Honors Program is hosting a ceremony at Watseka High School Gymnasium, 138 S Belmont Ave., Watseka.

10 a.m. - Kankakee County Vets Council Ceremony: Join the Council’s several local Veteran Service Organizations for its annual ceremony at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee. Organizations include the Marine Corps League Detachment 1253, St. George American Legion, Bradley American Legion, Kankakee American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Kankakee Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Veterans Assistance Commission.

10:30 a.m. - Bradley American Legion Post 766 Ceremony: Bradley American Legion post 766 will observe Veterans Day by hosting a ceremony honoring all military veterans at 835 W. Broadway St., Bradley.

11 a.m. - Manteno American Legion Ceremony: Join the Manteno American Legion to celebrate Veterans Day for a short ceremony at 11 a.m. at Legion Park, 51 W 4th St, Manteno. The Manteno American Legion Color Guard, commanded by Jim Carmean, will step off from the Legion Post, 117 N. Walnut St., at 10:45 a.m. and march to Legion Park.

11 a.m. - Grant Park Veterans Day Ceremony: The village of Grant Park will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Community Park, 209 W. Dixie Hwy, Grant Park

11 a.m. - Dwight VFW Post 2608 Veterans Day Ceremony: The Dwight VFW will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. at 506 S. Old Route 66, Dwight.