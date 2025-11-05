March 17 primary ballot taking shape

A “Vote Here” sign in front of the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office (Daily Journal/Taylor Leddin-McMaster)

Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson is facing a challenger for the first time since 2018.

Monday was the final day candidates from established parties could present petitions.

The primary will take place on March 17, 2026. The general election will be Nov. 3, 2026.

Hendrickson, a Republican, faces a challenge from Democratic candidate Brian D. Vaughn, of Bourbonnais.

In the 2018 general election, Hendrickson defeated Democratic challenger Barbara Wells.

Two other Republican county office holders, Sheriff Mike Downey and Treasurer Nick Africano, are running unopposed.

There are four contested county board races.

Republican Ken Lewellen faces Democrat Gary Ciaccio, who has previously sought this board seat, in District 14 for an unexpired two-year term.

Lewellen filled the unexpired term of Joseph Swanson in District 14. He was sworn in on Sept. 9.

Republican Amber M. Turner and Democrat Reginald Bell are facing off in District 15.

Current District 25 representative Republican Chad Miller is facing Democrat Charlene Eads.

In District 28, Nathan J. Benoit and Democrat Joe Hosek are facing off to serve the last two years of the unexpired term.

Boyd replaced Amanda Armer-Irps, who resigned from the board in September.

Roger Koerner Jr., a Republican, was approved in September to fill the unexpired term of Christopher Tholen in District 10. He is running to finish the last two years of Tholen’s term.

Former District 21 board member Peggy Sue Munday is running for the District 3 seat. She resigned earlier this year after moving outside of District 21 boundaries.

Steve Taden, a Republican, is seeking the District 21 seat.

Republican Brandi K. Curvin is running in District 7, which is currently held by fellow Republican John Fetherling.

Ray Schneider, a Republican, is running unopposed in Herscher’s District 11. Fellow Republican Carol Webber is not running for reelection.

Republican Justin Faber is running in District 27. The seat is currently held by Republican Kenneth Smith.

Republicans running for reelection are Roger Hess (District 1), Alice Tinker Parker (District 5), and Craig P. Long (District 9).

Democratic incumbents running are Jessica Andrade (District 13), Steven J. Hunter (District 17) and Patricia Polk (District 19).

State, national offices

As for local races for state representative, 79th District incumbent State Representative Jackie Haas, a Republican from Bourbonnais, has a Democratic challenger in Robert Ellington-Snipes, of Kankakee.

In the 80th District state rep race, incumbent Anthony DeLuca, a Democrat from Chicago Heights, is facing a challenge by Democrat Adam Beaty, of Braidwood.

Current Kankakee/Iroquois County Superintendent of Schools Patricia High, a Republican, is running unopposed for a full term.

District 17 State Sen. Elgie Sims Jr., a Democrat from Chicago, is being challenged by Republican Fredrick Walls, of Crete.

The race to replace U.S. Representative Robin Kelly features 10 Democrats: Yumeka Brown, of Matteson; Eric France, of Elwood; Jesse Jackson Jr., of Chicago; Donna Miller, of Lynwood; Robert Peters, of Chicago; Willie Preston, of Chicago; Patrick Keating, of of Flossmoor; Toni Brown, of Chicago Heights; Sidney Moore, of Calumet City; and Adal Regis, of Chicago.

The two Republicans are Ashley Ramos, of Clifton, and Michael Noack, of Bonfield.

Kelly is seeking the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Dick Durbin, who in April announced he would be retiring from Congress after serving for 44 years.

Durbin, 80, served as a seven-term U.S. Representative from 1983-97 before running for the U.S. Senate, a seat he has maintained for five terms.