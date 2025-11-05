Cissna Park advances to sectional championship: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls volleyball

IHSA Class 1A Watseka Sectional semifinals

(1)Cissna Park d. (3)Dwight 25-6, 25-13: The Timberwolves (36-1) are headed back to their third straight sectional championship game after scoring a sweep Tuesday. Josie Neukomm had 10 kills, while Addison Lucht and Sophie Duis had six apiece. Mady Marcott had 12 assists and three aces. Ella Schluter had 11 assists, and Lucht added five digs.

(2)Lexington d. (1)Watseka 29-27, 26-24: Watseka saw its season end at 23-12 after the Warriors were on the wrong side of two intense, deep sets. Thayren Rigsby racked up 10 kills, while Avery Pufahl had five and Sophia Kochvar four. Noelle Schroeder had 24 digs and a pair of aces. Liana Navas added 11 assists and an ace. Gabby Kohl had a pair of blocks, and Danica Lemenager added one. Christa Holohan had eight assists, and Haven Storm recorded seven digs.