Bourbonnais trustees approve purchasing 2.19 acres from Olivet

Bourbonnais trustees adopted an ordinance during Monday’s meeting to purchase 2.19 acres from Olivet Nazarene University.

The two parcels of land are located on Plum Creek Drive at Briarwood Lane, near the intersection of Main Street NW and William Latham Sr. Drive.

The purchase price is $265,000, according to the ordinance.

“That is money from the [$21.5 million] bond sale we did for The Grove, part of that bond money was for the future purchase of land,” Administrator Mike Van Mill said.

“This is in the center of Bourbonnais and it makes perfect sense to take a look at it.”

Van Mill said the village had an appraisal of the land done in January 2024.

Bourbonnais village attorney Pat Dunn said negotiations lasted approximately two months.

The village already owns 8 acres on Plum Creek Drive, which it purchased from a family trust 18 to 24 months ago.

The location of the 2.19 acres is a short distance from The Grove, the village’s community gathering place, in part drove this purchase of land, Van Mill said.

“The success of The Grove pushed [the purchase],” he said.

“We have no specific plans for the land. This can be used in the future.”

Recently, Bourbonnais officials asked developers to present plans for developing 6.7 acres the village owns around the BrickStone Brewery off of Brewery Lane near Brown Boulevard.

There is a plot with 5.5 acres and the other plot of 1.2 acres.