Coroner identifies victims of Friday’s fatal crash in western Kankakee County

The Kankakee Coroner’s office released the names of the four victims who died Thursday in the head-on crash in western Kankakee County Thursday.

Coroner Bob Gessner identified the occupants of the Honda Accord as the driver Malik Parker, 26, of Plainfield. The passenger was Malia Park, a juvenile girl, of Champaign.

Gessner is not releasing the age of the girl.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department identified the juvenile as being 5 years old in a press release it sent out Friday.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox was 51-year-old Rafig Muhammad, of Harvey, and the passenger was 66-year-old Fuayatullah Khan, of Aurora.

All four were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Gessner.

The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. Thursday on South 18000 West Road near West 2000 South Road, 2 miles east and south of Reddick in western Kankakee County.

Witnesses reported that the 2021 Honda Accord traveling north on 18000 West Road had been traveling recklessly before the collision, crossing the center line at a high rate of speed and passing other motorists moments before impact, sheriff’s department said in its press release.

The Honda subsequently struck a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox head-on as the Equinox was traveling south, according to the release.

Upon impact, the Accord burst into flames. One of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle, while the other was unable to get out, Gessner said.

The occupants of the Equinox had to be extricated, Gessner said.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit is assisting with the investigation.