Coal City boys soccer beats Manteno 2-1 for 1st sectional title: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional championship

Coal City 2, Manteno 1: After losing two games to the Panthers in the regular season, both of which went to shootouts in 0-0 ties, the Coalers (22-3) downed their Illinois Central Eight Conference rivals to claim the first sectional title in program history. Dane Noffsinger assisted on a goal by Julian Micetich in the first half and then netted one of his own that put the Coalers up 2-0 in the second half. Carter Nicholson made nine saves. Coal City will play Williamsville in the Moroa-Forsyth Super-Sectional Monday at 5:30 p.m.

For the Panthers (18-6-2), the loss left them just short of a second straight sectional title. Justin Foster scored the Panthers’ goal on an assist from Gio Zuniga.

Cross country

IHSA Class 1A Lisle Sectional: The Herscher boys team (77 points) and Manteno girls team (108) each placed second to qualify for the state championships in Peoria next Saturday. Bishop McNamara’s boys team (180) placed sixth to claim the final team spot at state.

On the girls side, a second-place finish from sophomore Klarke Goranson (18:31.57) propelled Manteno to its first-ever team trip to state. Goranson qualified as an individual last season, as did Lyla Nevel who finished ninth Saturday (19:45.22). DeLanie Monroe finished 19th for the Panthers (21:04.85) while Olivia Zwirkowski placed 21st (21:09.88).

Herscher’s girls team placed seventh to narrowly miss a team spot for state. Kelly O’Connor (4th, 19:24.99) and Sophie Venckauskas (11th, 20:24.01) both qualified as individuals for the Tigers.

On the boys side, Herscher’s Jeremy Szepelak (16:25.94) placed third overall. Jackson Kruse (16:51.22) was close behind in sixth place while Evan Benoit (15th, 17:22.72) and Owen Damptz (20th, 17:39.47) gave the Tigers four runners in the top 20. Bishop McNamara’s top finisher was Elijah Muthami in 33rd (18:21.44)

Manteno’s Seth McHugh (22nd, 17:50.38) and Caden Reiter (28th, 18:07.63) each qualified for state as individuals.

IHSA Class 2A Geneseo Sectional: Kankakee sophomore Ethan Marin has his season come to an end at sectionals. He placed 97th (17:44.43).

IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Sectional: Three members of Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys team competed at sectionals Saturday, with sophomore Kyler Savini (15:29.26) placing 25th to claim the last individual qualifying slot for state. Isaiah Sharda (16:24.62) and Luca Nims (16:37.07) had their seasons come to an end.

Football

Monmouth-Roseville 33, Manteno 0: The Panthers (6-4) had their season come to an end in their IHSA Class 3A postseason opener on Saturday. It was their second-straight postseason appearance. No individual stats were immediately available.