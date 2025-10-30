Manteno police arrest man who attempted to hit two juveniles walking in a parking lot

Manteno police arrested David T. Varghese, of Manteno, after he allegedly drove his vehicle toward two juveniles in a business parking lot Monday.

The victims, ages 14 and 13, were not injured. They were able to get out of the way. However, Varghese did hit one of their bicycles, according to a Manteno police report.

One of the victims told police they were trying to cross the parking lot walkway when the incident occurred.

On Tuesday, Manteno police charged 44-year-old Varghese with aggravated assault operating a motor vehicle (Class 4 Felony), reckless driving (Class A Misdemeanor) and criminal damage to property (Class A Misdemeanor), the report said.

Based on information provided by the victims as well as video from several cameras, police were able to identify Varghese as the suspect.