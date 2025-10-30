Bradley’s Christmas parade set for Dec. 5

Children and attendees wave as firetrucks pass by on West Broadway Street during the 2023 Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade. While many may be thinking of Halloween at this time, the 40th annual holiday parade is only about one month away. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

The long-established tradition of the lighted Christmas parade in Bradley will continue, and a milestone year has been reached.

In about one month, Bradley will be celebrating its 40th annual Christmas parade beginning at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

The theme of this year’s lighted parade will be “A Christmas Jubilee on Gingerbread Lane,” said Kym Nelson, Bradley’s deputy village clerk.

In 2024, the parade gathered 81 floats, bands and organizations to participate. Nelson is hoping for an even larger response as the village hits this milestone year.

“We are expecting more. Broadway is going to be transformed into Gingerbread Lane,” she said after Monday’s Village Board meeting.

The parade route along West Broadway stretches from Forest Avenue to Washington Avenue.

All floats must be lighted.

Float registration and sponsorship forms are available on the village website: bradleyil.org.