A Taylor-Made Life: Looking through the lens

In the last month, I’ve had the chance to learn from two community fixtures who both share a love for photography. While one enjoys it as a career and the other enjoys it as a hobby, both appreciate the art of capturing unique moments.

In Monday’s edition of the Journal, a story ran about Kankakee native Dennis Baron, who recently retired after 48 years as an attorney. The article discussed Dennis’ proclivity for walking to and from work (as well as other places around the city) and touched on how he often uses that walk to take photos of Kankakee.

“The best [mode of transportation] is walking. I mean, you get to appreciate where you live. And where you are at this time, and the little details, you see them, there’s no avoiding them,” Dennis explained over coffee. “And that, that’s what led to my photography, of seeing those details up close and personal.”

Capturing those moments is a way of capturing the community. When Dennis shares the photos, we’re able to catch a glimpse of Kankakee through his eyes. It’s inspired me to look closer at my surroundings – the things that tend to blend into the everyday.

This concept came up again the following week at a photo gallery displaying the work of Bill “BJ” Jurevich. A former Journal photographer, BJ is currently the owner of Image Group in Bourbonnais.

Much of his gallery display featured images from his Journal days – the candid moments that told a story in and of themselves in one shot.

Having first picked up a camera at age 15, BJ reflected on the countless photos he’s taken over the years.

“It seems the happiest moments in my life are when I’m holding a camera,” he said.

I don’t fancy myself a photographer, but I do love snapping photos for the memories. Whether the little details or the big picture, Dennis and BJ reminded me how lucky we are to live in a time where photos are so accessible, and how each of us has our own unique eye.

Next time you’re out and about in the community, snap a few photos. It might inspire you to see things in a different way.

· Taylor Leddin-McMaster can be reached at taylorleddin@gmail.com.