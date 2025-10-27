Kankakee remains Baron’s focus even in retirement

Dennis Baron walks along Chicago Avenue on his way to his last day of work on Oct. 10, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

On his last day of work, Dennis Baron completed his outfit with a wolverine-peppered tie that he’d graduated in 48 years prior from the University of Michigan’s law school.

Although he admitted to making that fashion choice the same morning, it fits with Baron’s assertion that life is about “the little details.”

It’s this concept that has compelled him to walk to and from work most days.

For years, he’d set off on foot from his home in Kankakee’s Riverview area and walk the approximate 1 mile to his downtown office at the Executive Center.

While good exercise, walking has allowed him to appreciate the little details he said one might not notice while driving by. This has lent itself to Baron’s hobby of photography, as he uses his walks to capture Kankakee.

More importantly, he said, the walking has created an unexpected community – one that has grown with time.

“When I go periods where I can’t walk much, for one reason or another, I miss that community,” he said. “You get back out there, [and] I have friends along the way I wouldn’t have known if not for walking.”

Baron shared that there are folks who will join him on his walks, leading to conversations and connections that could not have been made from behind the wheel.

The exercise, photos and friends are part of a bigger reason that keeps Baron on foot: His belief, he said, is that walkable communities are key to development.

“I’m so lucky – we are all so lucky – to live in a community where we can walk and accomplish our everyday activities and goals," he said.

One could even say that walking has been the thread of Baron’s footprint on Kankakee.

Walking to work

To have an office to walk to, Baron first had to walk through adolescence. Growing up in Riverview, he attended St. Patrick’s Grade School before attending Bishop McNamara. Heading off to the University of Illinois in Champaign in the late 1960s, Baron initially studied philosophy before venturing into the economics graduate school program.

He’d then attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, where he’d not only solidify his love of law but also find the love of his life. He and his soon-to-be wife, Deb, moved back to Kankakee in 1977 and began their careers shortly thereafter.

“I liked the idea of practicing law in a small community,” Baron said.

After working with Nutting, Thacker & Sacks, he began his own practice in 1983 with partners Greg Deck and Chuck Ruch. The firm today stands as Deck & Baron and features a second Baron on staff.

Baron’s son, Dave, followed in his dad’s footsteps and became an attorney. And, after two interviews, Dave had the chance to work with his father.

“I fully recognize that not everyone has their father around, and fewer can call their father a friend,” Dave said. “Even fewer get to work closely with their dad as a colleague. I’ve had that privilege for the past eight years. I will treasure that.”

The elder Baron, who also has a daughter, Denise, said that working with Dave is likely “why I practiced as long as I did.”

Dennis Baron walks past Cobb Park on his way to his last day of work Oct. 10, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Walking door to door

Law isn’t the only shared interest of the father-son duo: Dave also shares his father’s zeal for public service.

Dennis was a Kankakee 6th Ward alderman for 32 years. This often had him walking door to door to talk to residents about what they want for their community.

Dave is currently a 2nd Ward alderman, having recently secured a second term.

“For two years, there were no Barons [as aldermen],” Dennis said.

Between work, family and public office, it doesn’t seem there would be enough hours in the day for much else. Yet, Dennis has found the time to make a consistent impact on the community.

Walking into the future

After 48 years and three parties, Dennis officially retired Oct. 10. His plans for retirement include spending time with his two grandsons, traveling with Deb and “reading two hours a day.”

And he has no plans to slow down from his community involvement.

He is president of the board for the Kankakee Riverfront Society, which oversees the Currents of Kankakee project taking place on the river near South Schuyler Avenue and East River Street. He also serves on the boards of Child Network and the Bishop McNamara Catholic School Foundation.

His involvement stems from his belief that Kankakee is a special community, despite what echo chambers may say.

“Sometimes people don’t understand the quality of the community we have,” he said. “There are so many negative people that, if they would just go out and take a walk into the store, and look and see what they see, and experience what they experience, they would feel better about our community.”

If one comes across Dennis Baron on his walk to better Kankakee, he invites them to join.

The walk may lead to a pair of shoes or two – or even three – wearing out ahead of schedule, but the results will be long lasting.