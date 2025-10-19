Coal City’s Rebecca Hall advances to state tennis, Mac boys soccer advances: Saturday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls tennis

IHSA Class 1A Ottawa Sectional: Coal City’s Rebecca Hall is headed to state after taking fourth place in the singles action at the Ottawa Sectional. The senior had a first-round bye and scored a 6-1, 6-2 win over Streator’s Isabell Gutierrez to advance to the semifinals and secure a spot at state as a top-four finisher. She was defeated 6-1, 7-6 by Ottawa’s Savannah Frederickson in the semifinals.

The Coalers totaled 12 team points to tie Pontiac for fourth overall. Bishop McNamara was seventh with four points.

IHSA Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional: Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais saw their seasons end in the sectional round after no local players advanced out of the Lincoln-Way East Sectional. Bradley-Bourbonnais’ 10 points were good for fifth as a team, followed by the Kays’ six points and sixth-place finish.

IHSA Class 1A Danville Sectional: Watseka scored two team points to tie for ninth place. No Warriors advanced to state.

Boys soccer

IHSA Class 1A Herscher Regional quarterfinals

(10)Bishop McNamara 6, (7)Iroquois West 0: After losing their first 19 games, the Fightin’ Irish (3-19) have now won three in a row and advanced to Tuesday’s regional semifinals against Herscher. No individual stats were available for either team. Iroquois West finished the year at 7-14.

Cross country

Illinois Central Eight Conference championship: At Streator, both the Herscher boys and Manteno girls won team championships and solo titles.

Panthers junior Klarke Goranson ran away from the field with a first-place time of 17:52.6. Lyla Nevel (3rd, 19:21.7), DeLanie Monroe (5th, 19:54.2) and Olivia Zwirkoski (8th, 20:46.7) also finished in the top 10 for team champion Manteno. Peotone’s Celeste Richards also scored a top 10 finish (7th, 20:42.9).

Herscher swept the top four boys spots on the way to the team title. Jeremy Szepelak won (16:02.8), followed by Evan Benoit (16:13.9), Jackson Kruse (16:22.2) and Owen Damptz (16:41.8). Brycen Steffen (7th, 17:40.4) and Michael Ringhofer (10th, 17:53.7) also finished in the top 10.

Manteno’s Seth McHugh (17:13.6) finished fifth and Panthers teammate Caden Reiter (17:43.0) was eighth. Peotone’s Greyson Denny finished seventh (17:40.4).

Southwest Suburban Conference championship: At Lockport, Bradley-Bourbonnais sophomore Kyler Savini finished seventh individually (15:32.02) to lead the Boilermaker boys, whose 151 team points were sixth overall.

In the girls race, the Boilers finished eighth as a team (206), led by a 38th-place finish from freshman Makenzie Goodman.

Chicagoland Christian Conference championship: At Kankakee Community College, Bishop McNamara junior Ana Franseschini finished 22nd (22:24.68) to lead a Fightin’ Irish squad that did not compete as a team on the girls side.

For the boys, whose 131 points were good for fifth, sophomore Elijah Muthami also led the Fightin’ Irish at 22nd individually (18:21.38).

Southland Athletic Conference championship: At Rich Township, the Kankakee boys finished third overall with 74 points behind top-10 finishes from Ethan Marin (9th, 18:03.58) and Elijah Santoyo (10th, 18:06.00).

The Kays did not have a girls team score and were led individually by an 11th-place finish from Juliana Gomez (23:46.90).

Girls volleyball

Morgan Burkett Volleyball Tournament: At St. Thomas More, Cissna Park (30-1) emerged from a loaded field to score a tournament title. The Timberwolves defeated Trinity River Forest (25-11, 25-18), LeRoy (25-19, 25-17), Mt. Pulaski (21-25, 25-13, 15-8) and Pontiac (25-22, 25-18) to advance to the championship. In a title bout with Hartsburg-Emden, the Timberwolves emerged from a 28-26, 18-25, 28-26 slugfest.

Addison Lucht (56 kills, 32 digs) and Josie Neukomm (44 kills, 26 digs, 6 blocks) were named to the all-tournament team.

Seneca Invite: Manteno (27-4) went 4-0 at Seneca to score a tournament title. The Panthers defeated Peotone (25-15, 25-18), Morris (25-18, 25-23) and Serena (25-21, 23-25, 15-8) to make the title match against Genoa-Kingston, one they swept 25-19, 25-23.

Maddie Gesky (28 kills, 14 blocks, 7 aces, 7 digs) and Maddy Belisle (14 kills, 21 digs, 2 aces, 1 block) made the all-tournament team.