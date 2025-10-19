Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Oct. 18, 2025

Jude Klopp and Haylee Sumowski, Kankakee, boy, Kohen Alexander, Oct. 6, third child.

Isaiah Mathew and Amber Matthew, Manteno, girl, Isabella Ann, Oct. 8, third child.

Madison Lambert, Kankakee, boy, Ar’Mani Lee, Oct. 8, second child.

Trevor Zillmer and Nicole Pool, Bourbonnais, boy, Reed Scot, Oct. 9, third child.

Tyler and Haleigh Guertin, Bourbonnais, girl, Navy Jo, Oct. 9, first child. The mother is the former Haleigh Sutter.

Hannah Novak, Watseka, boy, Mylo Vicente, Oct. 9, first child.

Rebecca Einoris, Piper City, boy, Jack Wilder Edward, Oct. 9, first child.

Carter Noggle and Madisen Hall, Kankakee, boy, Kasen James, Oct. 9, first child.

Christopher and Gloria Lopez, Bourbonnais, girl, Liliana Guadalupe, Oct. 11, fourth child.

Nana Bonsu and Esther Hayibor, Bourbonnais, boy, Yonatan Osei, Oct. 11, second child.

Luke Blanchette and Alexis O’Hara, Bradley, boy, Layton Alan, Oct. 11, third child.

Seth Saylor and Ashley Gaytan, Bourbonnais, girl, Mila, Oct. 13, first child.