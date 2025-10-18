Safety Town Spooktacular set for Wednesday in Bourbonnais

Traffic passes the Village of Bourbonnais' welcome sign on Route 45 and Main Street NW. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Families are invited to enjoy an evening of safe Halloween fun as little ghosts and goblins trick-or-treat throughout the miniature buildings of Safety Town, located at The Grove in Bourbonnais.

In addition to Halloween fun, kids will learn important safety tips and tricks along the way from local first responders and community organizations.

The village of Bourbonnais is partnering with the Kankakee County Combined Communication Center (KanComm) in putting on the free, family-friendly Safety Town Spooktacular from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Children’s Safety Center, located at 777 Stratford Drive East in Bourbonnais.

“This event combines the excitement of Halloween with the importance of safety education,” Bourbonnais Mayor Jeff Keast said in a press release.

“It’s never too early to start teaching children how to stay safe in their community, and Safety Town provides the perfect setting for those lessons in a fun, memorable way. We appreciate KanComm’s support and dedication to keeping our community safe.”

The Safety Town Spooktacular offers families a unique opportunity to connect with local agencies dedicated to keeping Bourbonnais and the greater Kankakee County area safe. Costumes are encouraged, and admission is free.

For more information, visit villageofbourbonnais.com or follow the Village of Bourbonnais Facebook page for event updates.