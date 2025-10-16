Youth being served on County Board

When then-County Board member Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand was sworn in as board chairman in December 2024, he became the youngest chairman in the history of the Kankakee County Board at 27.

That signaled a slight youth movement on the board, with new members Anthony Crutcher, then 26, and Dr. Scott Nims, then 45, also sworn in last December.

Youth being served continued at Tuesday’s meeting, when Nathan J. Benoit, 26, was sworn in to fill the unexpired term of Amanda Armer-Irps, who recently resigned in District 28 in Bourbonnais. Benoit’s appointment was unanimously approved.

“When I first took this job, one of the things that I really felt there was a need for was the younger generation to get involved,” Alexander-Hildebrand said. “So, I think this appointment embodies all of that.”

Alexander-Hildebrand said that with the experience the board has, they’re able to mentor young people and get them involved.

“I think that’s just what we need for the future of this county and future of this country,” he said. “So, I couldn’t be happier to appoint this young man.”

Benoit, a Republican, is a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School and Roosevelt University in Chicago’s South Loop.

“I’ve always been interested in government,” Benoit said after the meeting. “There’s just a lot of things that I want to bring to the table. I’m young and just want to get the younger generation involved.”

Benoit graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and is a self-employed mortgage broker. He works with a company called Groves Capital out of San Diego.

“It’s kind of like a realtor,” he said. “... I’m a contractor, so [Groves Capital] contracts my business.”

Alexander-Hildebrand said Benoit was the only one who applied for the vacancy, and he was born and raised in Kankakee County. Benoit recently moved back to the area.

“A couple things that he had on his application that really stood out to me was he has a strong sense of being fiscally responsible,” Alexander-Hildebrand said. “He’s a big supporter of law enforcement and public safety. One of his things is to bring transparency and accountability to county government.”

Steven Hunter, who represents District 17 in Kankakee as a Democrat, said Benoit’s appointment is a good sign for the county.

“I’m pleased that they have younger people coming to provide public service to their constituents, as opposed to old heads,” he said.

“It’s great to get new, fresh minds in there,” District 6 representative Ryan Marion said.

Hunter is the elder statesman for local government, having served as a Kankakee alderman for decades, and he sits next to Crutcher in the boardroom and provides mentoring.

“I’m telling him, ‘Don’t be afraid to make motions or second, or pose questions,’” Hunter said. “You learn a lot, so you can share that with your constituents.”

The County Board still has a mixture of young and old, men and women. Recent appointments spelled that out when Republicans Roger Koerner Jr., 69, and Kenneth Lewellen, 67, were sworn in Sept. 9. Koerner was approved to fill the unexpired term of Christopher Tholen in District 10, and Lewellen filled the unexpired term of Joseph Swanson in District 14.

There are 19 men and eight women on the 28-member board with one vacancy remaining after Republican Peggy Sue Munday’s resignation in September in District 21.

“We need different perspectives,” Hunter said. “... People are not stepping up to fill these positions. You look at all the different vacancies and such, and you’ve got to be part of the process.”