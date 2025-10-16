Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School student arrested for making threat towards school

A current Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School student was arrested by Bradley police for making a threat that he was going to bring a weapon to school Thursday.

The juvenile boy made the threat Wednesday to fellow students, who then contacted school officials, Bradley Deputy Police Chief Adrian Provost said.

School officials contacted the school resource officer, he said.

In a press release, BBCHS officials said there is no further threat. However, they said as a precaution, there would be an increased police presence throughout the day.

At this time, Bradley police said there is no indication of further threats or subjects involved.

According to Bradley police, at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, they were informed of the threat made toward the school intended for Thursday.

After the juvenile offender was identified, Bradley officers, assisted by the Bourbonnais Police Department, executed a warrant where the juvenile resides in Bourbonnais at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.