Bradley amusement tax questioned

Aspen Ridge Golf Course in Bradley stands ready for golfer Tuesday morning. The owner of the 18-hole course questioned the Bradley administration on Monday regarding the new amusement tax placed upon the property on Oct. 1. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The owner of the Aspen Ridge Golf Course in Bradley is seeking a mulligan from the village of Bradley administration.

Brian Rogers of Bradley, owner of the 18-hole, par-70 course at 1663 E. 4000 N Road, in Bradley, since May 2021, wants the village to repeal the amusement tax, which went into place Oct. 1.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Rogers spoke out against the tax, which is being assessed to only four village businesses, expected to generate $150,000 in its first year.

Rogers said he did not speak out on the tax as it was being discussed by the six-member village board and Mayor Mike Watson earlier this year because he did not know the tax would hit golf course green fees.

On an 18-hole round of golf, which costs $50, the tax would cost the player an additional $2.50.

“I would like you to reconsider and rescind this tax,” Rogers said.

Rogers, along with his wife, Peggy, purchased the property for $1.8 million in May 2021. He noted some $1 million of improvement has since been made, but added taxation could impact continued investment into the course opened in 1998.

The 63-year-old Rogers said he and his wife had considered relocating to a warmer climate but decided to stay in Kankakee County and invest in the course.

“We’ve worked hard to breathe life back into this golf course,” Rogers said. “I’m proud of what it’s become. But unlike the village, we can’t afford to do everything at once, and this tax makes it that much harder.”

Rogers and his wife said the course represented an opportunity and one that can be turned over in the coming years to their children for operation.

However, “this tax puts our dreams at risk,” Peggy Rogers said.

In addition to Aspen Ridge, the amusement tax is also being assessed on Movies 10 theater, 315 Sports Park (operator) and Adventure Commons sports complex.

The tax was approved Aug. 25 by a 5-0 vote. The tax had been publicly discussed and debated for about two months before its final vote.

After Monday’s meeting, Rogers was asked why he did not speak in regard to the tax while it was being discussed by the village. He said he did not know the tax would include golfing fees.

While the tax is projected to generate $150,000 annually during its initial years, it is slated to bring in significantly more revenue in future years, especially if the 2-acre indoor water park at the Northfield Square mall property has the success envisioned.

The tax on the water park operation could bring in an additional $1 million annually, village leadership previously said.

Watson offered Rogers an opportunity to sit down and discuss the matter. Rogers appeared willing to accept the invitation.

Watson said after the meeting, he was not considering suspending or eliminating the tax. He said the tax will help the village repay bonds being used to fund construction of the projected $80 million water park, as well as help to repay the $50 million youth baseball-softball complex immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center.

Watson said all businesses – including Aspen Ridge – will reap the benefits of the economic development the village is putting into place.

“We are moving forward. I will listen to feedback from the board,” Watson said. “... Brian will benefit from these developments. A lot.”

As he addressed the village board, Rogers said the government should provide an opportunity for the private sector to invest.

“I don’t think it is in our best interest for a village to be the developer and investor of taxpayer funds,” he said.