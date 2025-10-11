Purchase of truck sparks debate in Manteno

The Manteno Board of Trustees voted 4-2 to purchase a 2026 Ford Ranger from Taylor Dodge for the public Works department.

To find common ground, the Manteno Village Board has been diligently working through its agenda each meeting.

That was the case at Monday’s meeting, as four of the six agenda items passed unanimously, while the previously reported awarding of a bid for a storm sewer improvement project and the purchase of a truck for the public works department were highly debated.

“We’re doing the best we can do, and I know we’re not gonna agree every time, but I think we’re moving forward and we’re having discussions, and that’s what it takes to run it successfully,” said Trustee Michael Barry, who was mayor pro-tem for Mayor Annette LaMore while she was on vacation.

The purchase of the 2026 Ford Ranger for $37,528 from Taylor Ford of Manteno was eventually approved by a 4-2 vote over a Chevrolet Colorado for $35,350 from Dralle Chevrolet Buick of Peotone and a 2025 Toyota Tacoma for $48,465 from Gerald Toyota of Matteson.

The decision to go with the Ford Ranger was discussed at a previous public works and utilities meeting, and Public Works Superintendent Jim Hanley outlined why the department preferred the Ranger. The Ranger has superior fuel efficiency to the other two vehicles, better towing capacity, a powerful turbocharged engine and more cargo space, among other preferences.

Trustee Peggy Vaughn asked why they wanted to go with the Ford Ranger that is $2,178 more than the Chevy.

“I’m looking out for the taxpayer,” she said.

Trustee Todd Crockett said it was not comparing apples and apples; rather, it’s apples and oranges.

“It’s two different vehicles with two different VIN numbers and two different sets of equipment,” he said. “When I was elected, one of the very first things that I said was that as a trustee, I would support public works and I would support public safety in any way that they need it. Now, Jim [Hanley] feels that this is the best vehicle for the use. I think it’s the best vehicle.”

Crockett said that Taylor Ford produces the most sales tax revenue for the village. Also, the rest of the public works department drives Fords.

“That’s the point right there,” Vaughn said. “You have a Ford fleet right now, and you don’t want to change to where we’re safe with the taxpayers money. And I think it’s appalling. I’m sorry.”

Trustee CJ Boudreau said he didn’t see why there should be a big deal to go with a Manteno business over a Peotone business.

“Why are we battling over $2,000 in an $8 million budget?” he said.

Boudreau, Joel Gesky, Crockett and Annette Zimbelman voted in favor of the purchase, while Barry and Vaughn voted against.

Village Administrator Chris LaRocque pointed out that the purchase of the truck was not a sealed bid process but was done as a request for proposal. He said that in the past five years, Taylor Ford has generated almost $1 million in sales tax revenue and $240,000 in property tax.

“I just want to let our local business community know that if you’re doing good things here in Manteno and you’re supporting Manteno, I will always have your back, and I will do whatever I can to support local businesses,” Crockett said.