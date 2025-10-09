Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Oct. 11, 2025

Zaigham Farooq and Sidra Tul Muntaha, Kankakee, girl, Zaina, Sept. 22, second child.

Miguel Zarate and Jatzere Medina, Kankakee, girl, Adilene Idalie, Sept. 23, second child.

Justin McGahan and Kloe Thomas, Watseka, girl, Alison Rose, Sept. 25, first child.

Bradley and Lindy Flowers, Pontiac, boy, Ricardo Jrue Orion, Sept.25, fifth child.

Tommy Boudreau and Janet Gaytan, Momence, boy/girl twins, Luca and Rosalia, Sept.25, second and third child.

Robert and Anya Ragsdale, Kankakee, boy, Uriah, Sept. 27, first child. The mother is the former Anya Brandenburg.

Ricardo Rivera and Elizabeth Acevedo, Kankakee, boy, Apolo, Sept. 27, first child.

Andrew and Christy Phelps, Reddick, girl, Ruthie Marie, Sept. 27, first child. The mother is the former Christy Fritz.

Enrique Rosales Del Rio and Maria Munoz, Chebanse, boy, Enrique, Sept. 28, first child.

Kyle Vadeboncoeur and Mary Peterson, Momence, boy, Atlas James, Sept. 29, first child.

Brian and Taylor Caputo, Bourbonnais, boy, Zayn Elijah, Sept. 29, third child.

Tyler Head and Sabrina Varnavas, Kankakee, girl, Lilianna Michelle, Sept. 29, first child.

Shane and Emily Johnson, Essex, boy, Asher Lloyd, Sept. 30, third child.

Leslye Arellano, Kankakee, boy, Joaquin, Sept. 30.

Andrew and Stella Spannagel, Bradley, boy, Eli, Sept.30, second child.

Ryan and Stephanie Serpe, Bourbonnais, girl, Brielle, Oct. 1, second child.

Jacob and Tiffany Perun, Peotone, girl, Elsie Lynne, Oct. 2, third child.

Gar and Cassidy Cotham, Wilmington, girl, Kirby Sway, Oct. 2, first child.

Gregory Layne and Chelsea Nanos, Kankakee, boy, Ridge Walker, Oct. 3, fifth child.

Jared and Alyssa Schroeder, Cabery, girl, Kamryn Grace, Oct. 3, third child.

Amarious Wyatt and Xihtlali Martinez, Pembroke, Zamari Lonara, Oct. 3, second child.

Nate and Molly Ferris, Kankakee, boy, Connor James, Oct. 3, third child.

Garrett Graham and Maddy Odle, Clifton, girl, Charlotte Rain, Oct. 5, first child.