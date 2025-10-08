Shaw Local

Daily Journal

Sunrise Center Animal Rescue in need of trunk or treat participants

Sunrise Center Animal Rescue Meow-O-Ween

Sunrise Center Animal Rescue Meow-O-Ween (Sunrise Center Animal Rescue)

By Shaw Local News Network

Sunrise Center Animal Rescue will be hosting its second Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 19, from noon-4 p.m.at its location, 3306 Waldron Road, Kankakee.

In addition to being a fun, family-friendly Halloween event, this also serves as an important donation drive to support the cats in Sunrise Center Animal Rescue care.

Guests and trunk participants are encouraged to bring a donation item as their “entry fee” to help support our cats.

Trunk participants can register at https://forms.gle/t857qEgyfYJfhWKc7.

