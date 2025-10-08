Diaz promoted to Kankakee police sergeant

The Kankakee Police Department promoted its newest sergeant.

Sgt. Jose Diaz, 32, a 2011 Kankakee High School graduate, became the department’s 11th sergeant and he was introduced Monday to the Kankakee City Council.

Diaz became the second Hispanic sergeant on the 67-member force, joining Jose Martinez.

Diaz, of Kankakee, is a 2014 graduate of Kankakee Community College.

Born in Mexico, he said he came to Kankakee with his family when he was 7 and has been here ever since.

A member of the city force since May 2018, Diaz nearly became a member of the Tinley Park Police Department, but had a change of heart before his official hiring.

He said his heart had always been in Kankakee and just before his hire was to be official in Tinley Park, he backed away, telling that department he wanted to pursue a position with his hometown police force.

“My heart wasn’t in moving out of Kankakee. Everything fell where it needed to, for him to join the Kankakee department, he said after his recognition by the city administration.

Diaz and his wife, Milede, have two children.

City Council OKs sergeants’ contract

By a 11-0 vote, the city council approved a four-year contract with the 11-member union of police sergeants.

The previous contract had expired April 30.

The new contract will be retroactive to May 1. The pact calls for a 14.75% raise over its lifespan.

The agreement has a 4% pay hike in its first year, from May 1, 2025, to April 30, 2026. The following years will see pay increases of 4% in its second year, 3.5% in its third year, and 3.25% in its fourth year, May 1, 2028, to April 30, 2029.

The sergeants previously approved the contract by a 7-2 vote.