Area boys, girls golf teams have three golfers advance to state: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Girls golf

IHSA Class 1A Pontiac Sectional at Wolf Creek: Iroquois West junior Kaia Kimmel and Bishop McNamara senior Cassidy Novak both punched their tickets to state at sectionals on Monday. Kimmel shot an 84 while Novak shot an 85.

Iroquois West placed 11th as a team with a 407 while Manteno, fresh off its first regional title, placed 12th with a 430, led by Genevieve Kvasnicka’s 93. Beecher’s Fiona Hagan-Storbeck, St. Anne/Clifton Central’s Andie Zeedyk and Watseka’s Ainsley Urban and Kyah Westerfield all competed as individuals and did not advance to state.

Boys golf

IHSA Class 1A Timothy Christian Sectional: While Beecher narrowly missed out on a team trip back to state, tying for third with Harvest Christian at 322 but losing a tiebreaker, senior Peyton Serafin made the cut with a 73 in Monday’s sectional. He placed third at state last season, the highest finish in school history. Ben Anaclerio shot an 81 for the Bobcats, Charlie Nowak had an 83 and Jacob Benck had an 85

Bishop McNamara placed eighth with a 343 after beating Beecher in regionals last week. Braylon Ricketts shot an 83, Nolan Andrews and Griffin Meier shot 85s and Preston Payne shot a 90.

St. Anne/Clifton Central’s Carson Meister and Noah Vining, Cissna Park’s Austin Kaeb, Peotone’s Gavin Costanzo, Milford’s Joey Bushnell, Iroquois West’s Malachi Ark and Watseka’s Andrew Snowden and Jack Hutchinson competed as individuals and did not advance.

IHSA Class 3A Lockport Sectional: Bradley-Bourbonnais seniors Kaden Davis and Max LaMore had their seasons come to an end at Monday’s sectional. Davis shot a 78 and LaMore shot an 82, with both missing the cut for state.

IHSA Class 2A Bloomington Sectional: Herscher’s Cooper Meredith (83), Jaxson Joyner (86) and Jameson Warner (91) all competed at sectionals Monday but will not advance to state.

IHSA Class 2A Boylan Sectional: Coal City’s Jaxon Duke shot a 91 in Rockford Monday and did not advance to state.

IHSA Class 2A De La Salle Sectional: Manteno had Landon Bukowski shoot an 87 and Ty Carlile shoot 96 Monday. Neither advanced to state.

Boys soccer

River Valley Conference Tournament

Grant Park 2, Clifton Central 1 (OT): Sam Cordes’ game-winning goal in overtime gave the Dragons (7-11-2) a comeback tournament win. Grant Park got a goal from Ian Hamman to tied the score 1-1 with 18 minutes left and got seven saves from Cameron Becker in net.

No individual stats were available for Clifton Central (6-13-1).

St. Anne 9, Illinois Lutheran 1: No individual stats were available for the Cardinals (12-7) as they earned a big win over the Chargers to open RVC Tournament play.

Regular season

St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Watseka/Milford 2: No individual stats were available for the Warriors (4-14-1) from their home loss.

Girls volleyball

Cissna Park d. Paxton-Buckley Loda 26-24, 25-14: After a close first set, the Timberwolves (21-1) slammed the door in the second to pick up a road win. Addison Lucht had nine kills while Josie Neukomm and Sophie Duis had five apiece. Lucht added four digs and Duis added four blocks while Mady Marcott led the team with nine assists.

Beecher d. Peotone 25-17, 25-16: The Bobcats (13-8) grabbed a nonconference win in straight sets at home Monday, their third win in a row. No individual stats were available for Beecher.

For Peotone (15-9), Cora Pagliarulo led the way with two kills and a block while Mia Connelley had a kill and an ace.

Watseka d. St. Anne 25-16, 25-17: The Warriors (17-8) bounced back from consecutive losses with a nonconference win at home. Thayren Rigsby had six kills and Sophia Kochvar had five. Liana Navas had 13 assists and Noelle Schroeder had seven digs and five aces.

For St. Anne (8-10), Demi Duncan had four kills and a pair of aces.