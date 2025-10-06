Gulley agrees to plead guilty to murder of Kankakee man in 2023

Kankakee County Assistant State's Attorney Daniel Reedy reads through the facts of the case during Anthony Gulley's plea agreement hearing Oct. 2, 2025 at the Kankakee County Courthouse. (Jeff Bonty)

Anthony Gulley of Kankakee agreed to plead guilty Thursday to the January 2023 killing of 47-year-old Randel Robinson II, of Kankakee, in Kankakee County court.

The 39-year-old Gulley will serve 25 years in prison.

Gulley’s case was set to go to jury trial Monday, Oct. 6, before Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott.

If found guilty by a jury, Gulley faced 20 to 60 years in prison at 100%.

Robinson’s daughters, Sienna Robinson and Danisha Edwards, each read victim impact statements.

“Anthony Gulley, I hope you sleep tight at night because you’re the one who has to live with this and the reality of what you did to my father every day,” Sienna Robinson said.

“You can never escape yourself, and that brings me the most peace. May your twisted mind torture you as much as you tortured my dad,” Edwards said.

As they read their statements, Gulley looked down as he sat at a table with his attorneys, Frank CeCe Jr. and Hyrum LaTurner.

The only time Gulley spoke was when answering Bradshaw-Elliott’s questions before she accepted the plea agreement.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reedy said Randel Robinson died after being shot twice with a crossbow and blunt-force trauma.

Reedy and First Assistant State’s Attorney Carol Costello prosecuted the case.

Reedy said during the proffer that Robinson was murdered Jan. 27, 2023, at Gulley’s home in Kankakee, where he had been staying.

A family member called police and reported Robinson missing in March 2023. They had been unable to contact Robinson.

In April 2023, following up on a lead, Bradley investigators found Robinson’s remains wrapped in a rug inside a trailer that had been abandoned at Acme Auto Parts Inc.

At the time of his arrest, Gulley was out on bond charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm in March 2023.

Gulley was arrested after he allegedly fired multiple shots at an occupied residence, Reedy said.

As part of Thursday’s plea agreement, Gulley also pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm. He will serve a four-year sentence at the same time he is serving 25 years for the murder.