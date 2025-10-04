Risk-taking Kankakee County leadership touts progress

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis speaks during the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce's inaugural State of the Municipality event held at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee Oct. 2, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Bourbonnais has The Grove. Bradley has the Bradley 315 Sports Park. Kankakee has the East Riverwalk.

These three projects – totaling almost $75 million of combined investment – have grabbed the public’s attention as municipalities seek more offerings for residents and visitors alike.

These three endeavors are far from the only forward movements taking place within the halls of municipal governments. They represent the forward-thinking the region has taken in recent years.

Mike Van Mill, the village administrator for Bourbonnais, said this progress also represents another key point.

Local leadership, Van Mill stressed, have something in common: “The courage to take risks to do something big.”

“To me, all that is occurring here in Kankakee County and it helps everyone and sets the trajectory for even bigger and better things to come,” he said.

And to that end, the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce hosted its first-ever State of Municipality luncheon as several communities highlighted the positive projects that have taken place and others that will soon be moving forward.

Before a packed banquet room, leadership from several of the county’s 19 municipalities explained the steps that have been taken and those they are seeking to travel.

The luncheon concept is similar to the long-running State of the County program which highlights trends, developments, and organizations within the region.

Kelsey Post, Chamber president and CEO, in conversation with others, felt the time was right to let leaders explain what is happening locally.

State of the Municipality Kelsey Post, President and CEO of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce, speaks during the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce's inaugural State of the Municipality event held at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee Oct. 2, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

At the inaugural event, six municipal leaders took to the stage or sent a video message to highlight the road they are traveling.

The three main presentations came from the county’s three largest municipalities—Bourbonnais, Bradley, and Kankakee.

The day’s biggest news came from Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, and it had something to do with the under-construction $5 million East Riverwalk.

Curtis informed the gathering the city had just been informed it was successful in gaining a $5 million Illinois grant, part of the state’s $50.6 billion, multi-year investment program to build and repair infrastructure.

The funding earmarked $400 million to support 223 local projects—ranging from street and transit upgrades to bike and pedestrian improvements.

Of the 223 awards, 34, including Kankakee’s application, is for bike and pedestrian improvements.

This project is part of the 4-mile Kankakee Riverwalk development and focuses on bike and pedestrian trail improvements from Kennedy Drive to the West Station Street bridge.

Work is expected to be started and completed in 2026. Curtis expressed hope the East Riverwalk and the Fisherman’s Park project will be completed next year.

“Receiving this grant was a surprise to us, a complete surprise,” he said after the luncheon.

If these two projects are complete, Kankakee will have completed about $10 million of the projected $40 million riverwalk development without taking on any debt, he said.

Bourbonnais

Van Mill noted communities are building on one another’s momentum, and this path will provide more future opportunities.

“By leveraging each of our collective successes, we can unlock untapped potential that we need to identify and build upon,” he said.

“Whether it involves attracting new major employers, facilitating significant expansions of our current businesses, or investing in exciting regional attractions – which we are witnessing unfold before our eyes – these developments signal tremendous opportunities," he said.

State of the Municipality Village of Bourbonnais Administrator Mike VanMill speaks during the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce's inaugural State of the Municipality event held at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee on Oct. 2, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

Van Mill noted Bourbonnais is about to see its first residential subdivision in 18 years, thanks to the planned 120-lot Pony Farm subdivision on Bourbonnais’ western edge.

Regarding The Grove, Van Mill noted its success was immediate.

He noted more than 100 free community events in its first 15 months. He said another 74 events already are planned for the second year.

Bradley

There may be no bigger Kankakee County risk taker than Bradley Mayor Mike Watson.

The village trustee turned mayor has taken the village, which has been the county’s retail hub since the early 1990s when the Northfield Square mall opened, to uncharted territory.

Watson set a goal to create a second-to-none youth baseball-softball complex and early this spring the $50 million Bradley 315 Sports Park, located immediately east of the Bradley Commons Shopping Center, opened on a 126.3-acre former corn and soybean field.

Bringing in thousands of fans and players on many spring and summer weekends, the 12-diamond complex has been a hit and is staking a claim to being an economic engine.

“This is one of the most elite ballfields across the Midwest,” he said, noting even more teams and fans are expected in the 2026 season.

State of the Municipality Bradley Mayor Mike Watson speaks during the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce's inaugural State of the Municipality event held at the Knights of Columbus in Kankakee Oct. 2, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette/Tiffany Blanchette)

The next Bradley endeavor could make the ball field seem somewhat small.

Bradley is planning to break ground in 2026 on a perhaps $80 million indoor water park on property once the home of Northfield Square mall.

Anticipated to be opened in late 2027, the 2-acre, indoor water park could solidify Bradley as perhaps a Midwest destination point, Watson has said.

During Thursday’s program, Watson revisited Bradley’s divorce from the region’s tourism organization and how that injected the village with more than $1.1 million of hotel tax money it can use for development.

He said it also has aided the village in being able to return village residents and businesses with property tax rebates.

Kankakee

Curtis talked of Kankakee’s first task upon him taking office in 2021 of restoring public safety.

He talked of sharply declining crime figures relating to shots fired calls, shootings, and homicides (from 11 in 2021 to 3 in 2024). He also noted the number of illegal weapons – 175 per year – removed from the streets.

The other issue being tackled deals with finances. He noted the city, which had been woefully behind in police and fire pension funding, is now at 90% funding levels.

The city is also focusing on updating infrastructure, specifically its crumbling streets and out-of-order hydroelectric plants.

“We are spending the dollars on infrastructure. It’s not sexy, but needed.”