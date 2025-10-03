Kankakee woman pleads guilty to murder of her boyfriend

A Kankakee woman accused of shooting and killing 58-year-old Harold Williams in June 2022 agreed Thursday to plead guilty to second-degree murder.

A bench trial for 44-year-old Kimberly Moore was scheduled to start Thursday.

Instead she agreed to plead guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott accepted the deal. Moore will serve 20 years, receiving credit for each day served. Upon her release, she will be on parole for two years.

On June 14, 2022, Moore was arrested for shooting and killing Williams.

Officers responded to the Economy Inn, 2125 S. Schuyler Ave., to a call of shots fired.

Williams was located lying next to a running vehicle in gear in the parking lot, according to reports.

Williams died at the scene. He was shot once in the head.

Williams and Moore were dating at the time, police said.

Williams came to the motel and pounded on the door of a room Moore was in, prosecutors said at the time of Moore’s initial court appearance.

Williams wanted Moore to get her belongings out of his car.

A witness told investigators Moore was standing outside Williams’ car on the front passenger side. The witness said Moore’s hand extended into the car and saw her pull the trigger, seeing a flash as well as a shot, prosecutors said.

Moore fled the area, but police located her a short time later.