Beecher’s Wences Baumgartner breaks IHSA scoring record in win: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

Beecher 4, Grant Park 0: Beecher senior Wences Baumgartner came into Thursday’s game needing just two goals to break the IHSA scoring record of 177 career goals, set by Crete-Monee’s Carlos Posada in 2011. Not only did he break the record, but Baumgartner also led the Bobcats (15-5-1, 10-0 River Valley Conference) to a win in their regular season finale and their third straight undefeated conference season.

Gavin Graham and Pablo Avila each scored a goal as well while Dom Bresnahan and Trevor Panozzo each had an assist. Stanley Detjon had four saves.

No individual stats were available for Grant Park (6-11-2, 4-6 RVC).

Kankakee 5, Bloom 2: The Kays (11-6, 4-0 Southland Athletic Conference) picked up a conference win on the road Thursday, their fifth win in a row overall. No individual stats were available.

Manteno 3, Peotone 2: The last two Illinois Central Eight teams without a conference loss met Thursday, and it was Manteno (13-5-2, 5-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) that picked up a big conference win on the road to remain unbeaten in ICE play. Only last-place Streator on Oct. 7 stands between the Panthers and their first unbeaten conference season since 2018. Maddox Toepper had two goals and an assist while Ben Froeschle had two assists and a goal.

No individual stats were available for Peotone (12-5-1, 4-1).

Momence 4, Clifton Central 3: Momence (9-8, 7-3 RVC) wrapped up the regular season with a road win over Clifton Central (6-12-1, 4-6). No individual stats were available for either team.

Watseka/Milford 6, Iroquois West 2: No individual stats were available as the Warriors (4-12-1, 3-7 Vermilion Valley Conference) picked up a road conference win over the Raiders (5-13, 4-6).

St. Anne 9, Illinois Lutheran 0: The Cardinals (11-6, 5-5 RVC) wrapped conference play with a win at home , their fifth win in a row. No individual stats were available.

St. Edward 8, Bishop McNamara 0: No individual stats were available for the Fightin’ Irish (0-19, 0-6 Chicagoland Christian Conference) from their home loss Thursday.

Girls volleyball

Bradley-Bourbonnais d. Andrew 25-22, 23-25, 25-13: After two close sets at home, the Boilermakers (17-7, 1-2 Southwest Suburban Conference) ran away in the third set to pick up their first conference win of the season. No individual stats were available.

Manteno d. Reed Custer 25-1, 25-18: Behind seven kills from Maddie Gesky and 10 aces from Kendall Blanchette, the Panthers (20-3, 9-0 ICE) won in straight sets at home for their 14th win in a row. Danika Fletcher had 15 assists while Morgan Derrico had 14 digs.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer (3-21, 0-9).

Cissna Park d. Hoopeston 25-5, 25-7: The Timberwolves (20-1, 7-0 VVC) demolished the Cornjerkers on the road. Sophie Duis had five kills and three blocks while Josie Neukomm led the team with seven kills. Addison Lucht had three kills and four aces while Mady Marcott had six assists.

Peotone d. Lisle 25-17, 25-12: Led by nine kills from Mia Connolley, Peotone (15-8, 4-5 ICE) picked up a conference win at home. Allie Werner added 15 assists and seven digs while Cora Pagliarulo added three kills.

Wilmington d. Herscher 25-12, 25-9: No individual stats were available as the Wildcats (18-3, 8-1 ICE) ran away with a home conference win over the Tigers (5-18, 1-7).

Coal City d. Streator 26-24, 15-25, 27-25: The Coalers (13-12-1, 5-4 ICE) pulled off wins in two long sets Thursday to seal a conference win after having dropped their previous two ICE contests. No individual stats were available.

Gardner-South Wilmington d. Tri-Point 28-26, 25-20: Ten kills from Grace Vitko helped the Panthers (14-8, 8-1) stay hot and pick up their fourth straight win. Liv Siano had 11 digs and eight assists while Maddie Simms 11 digs and six assists. Nina Siano led the team with 13 digs.

Grant Park d. St. Anne 25-13, 25-20: Grant Park (14-11, 6-3 RVC) stayed hot with a win Thursday, its third in a row and ninth in its last 10 games. No individual stats were available for the Dragons.

For St. Anne (8-9, 4-5 RVC), Demi Duncan had five kills and two blocks while Tatum Kirkland had seven assists.

Timothy Christian d. Bishop McNamara 25-21, 24-6: The Fightin’ Irish (6-8, 3-2 Chicagoland Christian Conference) had their three-game conference winning streak snapped with Thursday’s road loss to the conference-leading Trojans. No individual stats were available.

Bismarck-Henning d. Watseka 25-19, 25-15: Noelle Schroeder’s 14 digs and Liani Navas’ 14 assists were not enough Thursday as Watseka (16-8, 4-2 VVC) dropped its second straight conference game at home. Gabby Kohl had five kills while Avery Pufahl and Thayren Rigsby had three apiece.

Girls flag football

Bradley-Bourbonnais 18, Stagg 14: The Boilermakers (14-2) ended the regular season with a win on Thursday, their fifth win in a row. No individual stats were available.