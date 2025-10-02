Dickenson selected chief judge for 21st Judicial Circuit

Kankakee County Circuit Judge William S. Dickenson was selected by his fellow 21st Judicial Circuit judges as the next chief judge.

Dickenson will begin his two-year term on Jan. 1, 2026, replacing current Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington.

The 21st Circuit includes Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

Seven circuit judges and five associate judges preside over cases in the 21st Circuit.

“I first would like to thank Judge Cunnington for his outstanding service as Chief Judge for these last four years,” Dickenson said in a news release.

“I am honored to be selected by my colleagues to follow in his footsteps, and I look forward to the challenge of continuing the 21st Judicial Circuit’s tradition of excellence.”

Cunnington has served as chief judge for the past four years.

Cunnington was retained in the November 2024 General Election for a 6-year term and will remain a circuit judge, according to the release.

“The Circuit has made an excellent selection,” Cunnington said in the release.

“Judge Dickenson has the experience and skills to be successful as Chief Judge, and he will have the strong support of all of his colleagues.”

No judge may serve as Chief Judge more than two consecutive 2-year terms unless a Chief Judge is serving as Chair of the Conference of Chief Judges.

Dickenson is a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, where he earned both his undergraduate and law degrees. He was admitted to the practice of law in November 1990, according to the release.

Before his appointment to the bench, Dickenson worked for the Kankakee State’s Attorney’s Office for 27 years. For more than 20 years, he served as First Assistant State’s Attorney, according to the release.

Dickenson was appointed as an associate judge on Aug. 16, 2018, and elected as a circuit judge in December 2020.

Dickenson holds membership in the Kankakee County Bar Association and the Illinois Judges Association, where he served for several years on the executive board of the Wellness Committee. Dickenson is a faculty member for the Illinois Judicial College.

He currently is assigned to a felony courtroom, according to the release.

Dickenson is married to Kelly, and they have two daughters.

The chief judge of a judicial circuit is a position created under the Illinois constitution. The chief judge has “general administrative authority” over the court, including the assignment of cases.