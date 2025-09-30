Grant Park boys soccer gets close nonconference win at home: Monday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

Grant Park 2, Iroquois West 1: The Dragons (6-9-2) picked up a home win Monday, improving their record in their last eight matches to 4-2-2. Sam Cordes scored both of Grant Park’s goals with assists coming from Rigo Venegas and Brody Litton. Cameron Becker made three saves.

No individual stats were available for Iroquois West (4-12).

Rich Township 2, Reed-Custer 1: Jakub Lichaj scored a goal on an assist from Tristan Randall, but Reed-Custer (4-11-1) came up short at home. Vinny Bollino made eight saves for the Comets.

Clifton Central 2, Watseka/Milford 2: No individual stats were available for Clifton Central (6-10-1) or Watseka/Milford (3-11-1) from Monday’s nonconference tie in Clifton.

Girls volleyball

Lincoln-Way Central d. Beecher 25-22, 25-8: After dropping a close first set to a tough Class 4A opponent at home on Monday, Beecher (10-8) fell in the second to take a nonconference loss. No individual stats were available.

Girls tennis

Watseka 6, Southland College Prep 3: The Warriors got wins at No. 3, No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6 singles and No. 2 and No. 3 doubles to take down Southland College Prep on Monday. Reagan Anderson was victorious at No. 3 singles, as were Elika Hardisty at No. 4, Lilli Oliver and No. 5 and Kynlee Osborne at No. 6.

Hardisty and Rose Koester won at No. 2 doubles while Osborne and Inge Normann won at No. 3 doubles.