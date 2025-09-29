Shaw Local

Pedestrian dies after being hit by motorcycle in Kankakee

By Jeff Bonty

Kankakee police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and pedestrian on the city’s south side.

The victim, Dorothy L. Smith, 66, of Kankakee, was critically injured when she was struck Friday night by the motorcycle in the 2700 block of U.S. Route 45/52.

Smith died from her injuries after being taken to Riverside Medical Center, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the accident about 8:59 p.m. Friday.

Smith was crossing the road when she was struck by the motorcycle. The 50-year-old operator of the motorcycle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle slid across fa our-lane road, collided with a sign at the Fairview Motel, before coming to a stop, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Investigators asked anyone with information concerning this incident to contact the Detective Bureau at 815-933-0426.

