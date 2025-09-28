Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Sept. 27, 2025

David Larios and Oleidi Aguirre, Kankakee, girl, Dalzary, Sept. 16, fifth child.
Antwanne Walsh and Dakota Brychta, Kankakee, girl, Aesme Marie, Sept. 16, fourth child.
Jose Carlos Martinez and Alejandra Sanchez, Kankakee, girl, Kailani, Sept. 17, third child.
Richard Graser and Skylar Mathis, Custer Park, girl, Oakley Savannah Elizabeth, Sept.17, first child.
Daisha LaFond, Bradley, boy, Namir Antonio, Sept. 17, first child.
Max and Anne Diaz, Bradley, girl, Irene Marie, Sept. 18, third child.
Corey Rauch and Brittney Pelehowski, Kankakee, girl, Brynnley Rose, Sept.19, third child.
Scotayvia Mobley, Bourbonnais, boy, Sy’Mir, Sept. 19, second child
Caleb Peoples and Janay Woods, Kankakee, girl, Anais Lily, Sept. 19, third child.
Brendan Aldridge and Skylina Ownbey, Chebanse, girl, Blakely Renee, Sept. 20, first child.
Jacob and Kendall Ford, Bourbonnais, boy, Parker, Sept. 21, second child.
Justin Wurster and Citlalis Gaytan, Kankakee, boy, Axel Luis, Sept. 23, second child.
Joshua Nash and Shannon Hill, Reddick, girl, Kasey Jo, Sept. 23, second child.