Crash on Ill. Route 115 in Kankakee County results in injury

An aerial view of the accident involving a semi-truck and passenger car at Illinois Route 115 near South 7000W Road, or Lehigh Road, on Sept. 23, 2025. (Provided by Kankakee County Sheriff's Department Deputy Hartman )

One person was taken to an area hospital with injuries following a crash involving a semi-truck and passenger car Tuesday morning northwest of Irwin in Kankakee County.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened about 11:24 a.m., Troop 5 responded to Illinois Route 115 near South 7000W Road.

There is no further information available, state police said.

The Pilot Township Fire Protection District stated the accident is the third this month at the Route 115 intersection with 7000W Road, also known as Lehigh Road.