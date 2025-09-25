Kankakee County sets property tax sale

Kankakee County has completed its tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2021 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2022, as well as prior real estate taxes.

The county, as trustee, now will offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained.

The county will offer about 100 real estate items and 46 mobile home items through a sealed bid auction.

All sealed written bids must be submitted to the Kankakee County Treasurer’s Office, 189 E. Court St., Kankakee, no later than the close of business Oct. 10.

All online bids must be submitted via iltaxsalebids.com no later than the close of business Oct. 10.

The sale of these lots and mobile homes should be a major benefit to both the taxing districts and the neighboring property owners, the county said.

The sale will place the real estate and mobile homes into the hands of individuals who have an interest in owning them. The county, as trustee, hopes that the new owners will both maintain the properties and keep the taxes paid.

By eliminating abandoned properties, the appearance of neighborhoods should improve and the values of adjoining properties should increase, officials said.

The required minimum bid on real estate is $832 and on mobile homes is $915.

All items will be sold to the highest sealed bid received on or before Oct. 10.

Complete bidders packets and sale catalogs are available at the Kankakee County Treasurer’s Office or at iltaxsale.com.

For more information, call the auction sale department at 1-800-248-2850 or 618-656-5744, or visit iltaxsale.com.