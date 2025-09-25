Fall festivities planned around Kankakee County

Brielle Busse, then 4, of St. Anne, rides her bike down Station Street in St. Anne during the St. Anne Pumpkin Festival's Children and Golf Cart Parade in 2019. The fest returns on Oct. 3 and 4. (Tiffany Blanchette)

For those looking to dive headfirst into the fall season, there is no shortage of events and activities around Kankakee County to get into the spooky spirit.

Upcoming autumn or Halloween-themed activities are planned for all ages to enjoy, with celebration options running the gamut from pumpkins to pets.

Manteno Oktoberfest

Sept. 25 - 28

Join the Manteno Chamber of Commerce for four days of music, memories and fun in downtown Manteno this Thursday through Sunday.

Manteno Oktoberfest features three entertainment stages, a carnival, food trucks, street vendors, a Pet Parade, a Lighted Parade, Manteno Garage Sale Days and more. For a schedule and more information, go to mantenochamber.com/manteno-oktoberfest .

Knacktoberfest

Sept. 27

Stop by Knack Brewing & Fermentations for a fun-filled day of beer, food, games, dirndls and lederhosen.

This year’s Knacktoberfest will be from 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 89 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee. Märzen and Festbier will be flowing, accompanied by food from The Horsch Radish.

St. Anne Pumpkin Festival

Oct. 3 - 4

Head to the village of St. Anne for the annual Pumpkin Festival on Friday, Oct. 3, and Saturday, Oct. 4.

With a full slate of weekend events, the festival features pumpkin painting and T-shirt tie-dying at the Community Park, at 220 N. 2nd Ave., as well as a cruise night, live music and a kids’ lighted parade on Friday.

A craft and flea market kicks off Saturday alongside food vendors, a kids zone and the Grand Pumpkin Parade. The entertainment continues into Saturday night with live music. For more details, visit facebook.com/stannepumpkinfest .

Pumpkins await selection at the St. Anne Pumpkin Festival. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Witches’ Night Out

Oct. 3

Join the Kankakee County Museum for a spooky, fun-filled evening with surprises around every corner.

The museum will host Witches’ Night Out from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, at 801 S. 8th Ave., Kankakee.

Tickets cost $18 for general admission and $15 for museum member admission and are available online at app.dvforms.net/api/dv/38r33e.

Included with admission are entry to the Haunted Museum, a scary movie screening, a drink ticket for a witches’ brew provided by The Lush Vine, snacks and a costume contest.

Bradley Wag-O-Ween

Oct. 4

The village of Bradley’s annual Wag-O-Ween will take place Saturday, Oct. 4.

Throughout the day, dog owners are invited to visit local businesses for treat stops where they and their dog can enjoy some spooky fun.

Register your pup at the Village Hall, located at 147 S. Michigan, through Oct. 2. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For $10, participants will receive a stamp card and a chance to participate in the village’s Best Dog Costume Contest.

Visit 25 participating businesses to be entered in a raffle for gift baskets. Fill out your stamped card and bring your dog to the Bradley Community Center for a photo to enter the contest.

All proceeds will benefit local shelters.

Halloween Downtown

Oct. 19

Hosted by the Rotary Club of Kankakee, Halloween Downtown is an annual festival that brings together different aspects of the community for a day of family fun.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 19, on the 200 block of South Schuyler Avenue, the farmer’s market parking lot, and festival square around the train depot fountain.

Children trick-or-treat in downtown Kankakee during the Halloween Downtown event. (Daily Journal File)

The event will feature local businesses and non-profits running free games and activities, each with a Halloween theme. There will also be music, local food vendors, merchandise vendors, and, in the afternoon, a trunk-or-treat.

Sponsorship and participation forms are available at K3Halloween.com.

Manteno Main Street Trick-or-Treat

Oct. 25

Gather in Manteno for the village’s Main Street Trick-or-Treat in partnership with the Rotary Club of Manteno and the Manteno Chamber of Commerce.

Participants can trick-or-treat down Main Street and enjoy seasonal activities at The Square on 2nd from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25.

Costumed attendees visit the Fall Fair on the Square in Manteno, hosted by the Manteno Chamber of Commerce, LaMore Realty and Whitmore Ace Manteno at the Square on Second in 2022. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Visit mantenochamber.com for more information.

Halloween Tea

Oct. 25

Dress in your best holiday attire for a spooky Halloween Tea party from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at the B. Harley Bradley House, 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee.

Tickets cost $30 and are available online at wright1900.org.

