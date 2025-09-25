Coal City kicks past Beecher at Rivals Cup: Daily Journal’s Wednesday roundup

Boys soccer

Rivals Cup

Coal City 4, Beecher 1: At Manteno, the Coalers (13-1) outscored the Bobcats 3-1 in the second half to pull away. Carter Hollis scored twice. Dane Noffsinger added a goal and an assist, Creed Macaluso scored, and Julian Micetich had an assist. Carter Nicholson had eight saves.

Wences Baumgartner scored for Beecher (13-4). Stanley Detjin had seven saves.

Reed-Custer 4, Rich Township 3: At Peotone, Reed-Custer (4-9-1) got a hat trick and an assist from Matthew Kuban to prevail. Jakub Lichaj scored, and Tristan Randall had an assist. Vinny Bullino had five saves.

Herscher 4, Momence 0: At Peotone, Herscher (11-2-1) got two goals from Luis Parra, a goal and two assists from Rowan Keigher, a goal from Landon McMillin, an assist from Jacob Benoit and four saves from Gabriel Kelly.

No individual stats were available for Momence (6-8).

Bremen 9, Clifton Central 0: At Manteno, no individual stats were available for Clifton Central (6-9).

Manteno 9, Unity Christian 0: At Manteno, the Panthers improved to 9-4-2 behind a hat trick from Ben Froeschele and two goals from Gio Arrigo. Levi Kummelehne scored and had two assists. Justin Foster had a goal and an assist, as did Eric Eldridge. Brady Ruff tallied two assists.

Girls volleyball

Wilmington d. Dwight 25-10, 25-13: Wilmington (15-3) cruised to a nonconference win on the road. Rachel Smith and Melia Hincherick had seven kills apiece. Smith added 13 digs, four aces and two blocks, while Hincherick added six digs and a block.

Girls golf

Southwest Suburban Conference Tournament: Bradley-Bourbonnais finished seventh place with a team tally of 429. Liv Contreras led the Boilermakers with a 97, good for 32nd overall. She was joined on the scorecard by Allie Trudeau (109), Isabelle Andrade (113) and Claire Steinacker (114).

Donovan, Momence at Shewami: Both Donovan and Momence sent a pair of golfers to Shewami on Wednesday. The Wildcats’ Laylah Lou Walters’ 52 was good enough to best Momence’s Emma Varnak by a stroke. Momence’s Tatum Coash shot a 66, and Donovan’s Haley Cavanaugh shot a 69.

Boys golf

Watseka 199, Donovan 234, Momence n/a: Thanks to medalist Andrew Snoweden’s 42 and a 44 from Jack Hutchinson, the Warriors cruised to a Vermilion Valley Conference win at Shewami. Andrew Yates shot a 53 and Caleb Mustered shot a 60.

Jayden Mitton’s 53 led Donovan, which carded a 57 from Hunter Adams and saw Seth Boyjean, Collin Carlson and Waylon Webster each shoot 62.

Momence sent three golfers – Dylan Billadeau (47), Kingston Wood (51) and Levi Walk (59).