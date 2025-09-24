Crash on Route 50 at Kankakee/Will County line sends one person to the hospital

Numerous crashes have occurred at the two-way stop intersection of Kankakee County 12000 North Road, or County Line Road, and Illinois Route 50. County Line Road also intersects with Illinois Route 1 north of Grant Park. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Illinois State Police Troop 5 said one person was transported to a local hospital with injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 50 at the Kankakee/Will County line Monday.

Troopers responded to Route 50 and 12000N Road (Kankakee/Will County line) at approximately 5:32 p.m. Monday, state police said.

A 2019 Honda Fit was traveling west on 12000N Road, approaching the intersection of Route 50. A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Route 50 approaching the intersection with 12000N Road, state police said.

The Honda failed to yield at the stop sign and drove into the driver’s side of the Silverado, state police said.

No further information is available, state police said in response to an email from requesting information.