Special Kankakee City Council meeting set

A special Kankakee City Council meeting has been set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a riverwalk grant application. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The Kankakee City Council will hold a special council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the council chambers, 385 E. Oak St.

The purpose of the meeting will be to approve a resolution of authorization for the Open Spaces Land Acquisition Development grant application for the planned West Riverwalk.

The application for the OSLAD grant is due by Sept. 30, meaning if the council waited for its next regular meeting on Oct. 6, the grant deadline would have been missed.

The meeting is anticipated to take only several minutes to complete.

The grant is being eyed to help acquire properties along the planned West Riverwalk. This portion of the riverwalk stretches along the Kankakee River from South Washington Avenue to South Fifth Avenue.

The West Riverwalk is a key portion of the 4-mile Kankakee Riverwalk development starting at the Frank Lloyd Wright property in the 700 block of South Harrison Avenue and continuing northwest to the Riverside Medical Center area.

Currently, the $5 million East Riverwalk, the first major development piece in the riverwalk, is under construction.