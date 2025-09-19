Nurse practitioner Julie Richardson joins Riverside Healthcare

Julie Richardson, NP, has joined Riverside Healthcare team of primary care providers as a nurse practitioner.

Richardson completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Purdue University, School of Nursing in West Lafayette, Indiana. She then earned her Master of Science in Nursing - Family Nurse Practitioner from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

In addition to her education, Richardson is board-certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Richardson is seeing patients at the Riverside Frankfort Campus located at 23120 S. LaGrange Road in Frankfort.