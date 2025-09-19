Manteno ends Coal City’s undefeated boys soccer start: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

Manteno 0, Coal City 0: With a 3-0 penalty kick shootout win, Manteno (7-4-2, 3-0 Illinois Central Eight Conference) handed the Coalers (10-1, 3-1 ICE) their first loss of the season. No individual stats were available.

Grant Park 2, Clifton Central 1: Grant Park (5-7-1, 4-4 River Valley Conference) picked up its third straight conference win on Thursday. Dirk VanDrunen had a goal and an assist for the Dragons while Sam Cordes had a goal and Ian Hamann had an assist. Cameron Becker made seven saves in the one-goal win.

No individual stats were available for Clifton Central (5-7, 4-4).

Beecher 4, St. Anne 0: Beecher (11-3, 8-0 RVC) celebrated senior night by blanking St. Anne (6-6, 3-5) at home Thursday, picking up its fourth straight win and remaining unbeaten in RVC play. No individual stats were available for either team.

Peotone 6, Reed-Custer 2: No individual stats were available for Peotone (8-2, 2-0 ICE). Matthew Kuban scored and assisted a Dylan Maschmeyer goal for the Comets (3-7-1, 1-3), who also got nine saves from Vinny Bollino.

Girls Golf

Bradley-Bourbonnais 211, Manteno 214, Homewood-Flossmoor 223: At Coyote Run, Liv Contreras’ team-best 46 was good for second overall and led the Boilermakers to victory. Allie Trudeau and Claire Steinacker each shot 52s and Emmerson Whittington shot a 59.

Sophie Peterson’s 52 led Manteno, followed by Camryn Haines (53), Olivia Bukowski (54) and 55s from Ava Fundukian and Genevieve Kvasnicka.

Watseka 204, Iroquois West 208, St. Anne/Clifton Central 228, Milford, Donovan N/A: At Shewami, the Warriors sweated out a four-stroke win. Rennah Barrett’s 47 led the team, joined by Ainsley Urban (49), Kyah Westerfield (50) and Morgan Snow (58).

Medalist Kaia Kimmel’s 40 led Iroquois West, which got a 54 from Karsyn Arie and 57s from Paige Miller and Ella Lunt.

Marleigh Tryban’s 53 paced the Cardinals, followed by a 57 from Andie Zeedyk and 59s from Riley Behrends and Haley Behrends.

Milford didn’t fill a four-player lineup for a team score. Sophie Newman shot a 52, followed by Madisyn Laffoon (69) and Alex Martin (84). Donovan’s Hailey Cavenaugh shot a 65.

Girls volleyball

Manteno d. Lisle 25-18, 25-19: Thursday’s win was the sixth in a row for the Panthers (12-3, 5-0 ICE) as they kept their unbeaten start to conference play alive. Maddie Gesky had four kills and three blocks, Morgan Derrico had 12 digs and Leah Donnelly had eight assists.

Cissna Park d. Bismarck-Henning 25-13, 25-19: Josie Neukomm recorded 10 kills and Addison Lucht added seven as Cissna Park (12-0, 4-0 Vermilion Valley Conference) kept rolling with a conference win at home. Mady Marcott led the team with 14 assists and Kendyl Neukomm had four digs.

Watseka d. Oakwood 25-17, 25-12: After taking consecutive losses, both at home, Watseka (10-5, 2-0 VVC) bounced back on its home floor to pick up a conference win. Thayren Rigsby and Gabby Kohl had four kills apiece while Noelle Schroeder had 14 digs and Liana Navas had 13 assists.

Clifton Central d. Donovan 25-18, 21-25, 25-22: The Comets (6-11, 2-3) scored a homecoming win Thursday. Gemma Sifrit tallied 14 assists, seven digs and two aces. Payton Lamie had seven kills while Kaitlyn Baltazor had five kills and a block. Eriannah Martinez had a team-high 15 digs.

Layne Heffelfinger led Donovan (7-8, 2-2) with 11 kills and eight digs. Madelyn Loy added seven kills.

Beecher d. St. Anne 25-13, 25-17: No individual stats were available for either team as Beecher (6-5, 5-0 RVC) remained unbeaten in conference play with a home win over St. Anne (4-3, 2-3).

Grant Park d. Illinois Lutheran 25-20, 25-22: The Dragons (7-10, 2-3 RVC) notched back-to-back wins for the first time this season with Thursday’s conference win on the road. No individual stats were available.