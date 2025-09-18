Herscher’s Luis Parra, Beecher’s Wences Baumgartner heat up: Wednesday’s Daily Journal roundup

Boys soccer

Herscher 10, Bishop McNamara 2: Luis Parra scored five goals to bring his season total to 31 in the Tigers’ (8-2-1) road win Wednesday. Gehrig Adams, Rowan Keigher, Dawson Langlois, Kaiden Schultz and Brock Berns all scored. Keigher had three assists, while Parra and Owen Duay each had one.

No individual stats were available for Bishop McNamara (0-13).

Beecher 4, Manteno 0: Wences Baumgartner’s hat trick and assist led the Bobcats (10-3) to a momentous nonconference road win. Tyler Olsen scored, Gavin Graham had three assists, and Stanley Detjin recorded an eight-save shutout.

Boys golf

Bradley-Bourbonnais 157, Bremen 252: At the Kankakee Elks, Max LaMore and Landon Martin shot 38s to share medalist honors. Kaden Davis fired a 40, and Landan Haggard carded a 41.

Coal City 190, Peotone 221: At Cinder Ridge, the Coalers closed ICE play with a runaway win to finish third in the conference. Medalist Jaxon Duke (43) led the way, followed by Kory Lovell (48), Cody Scheer (49) and Frankie Ponio (50).

Andrew Barta’s 49 led the Blue Devils, who got scores from Gavin Costanzo (51), Kayden Derkacy (56) Billy Giese (65).

Girls tennis

Watseka 3, Kankakee 2: The Warriors got a singles win from Kiaria Wright and doubles wins from the tandems of Reagan Anderson and Elika Hardesty and Inge Normann and Kynley Osborne at home.

The Kays saw Samantha Medina win in singles action and Charisma Hill and Mishelle Gayton in doubles play.

Girls volleyball

Seneca d. Gardner-South Wilmington 25-13, 25-13

No individual stats were available for Gardner-South Wilmington (5-6).