Manteno pulls away late for first win over BBCHS since 2020

Manteno's Maddie Gesky, center, is celebrated by teammates after a kill during the Panthers' victory in three sets over Bradley-Bourbonnais, 25-21, 23-25, 25-17, on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025. (Tiffany Blanchette)

It took a full three sets, but Manteno managed to hold on for a road win over Bradley-Bourbonnais on Monday, extending its winning streak to five games and beating the Boilermakers for the first time since 2020.

The Panthers improved to 11-3 on the season while the Boilermakers, who came into the game riding a three-game winning streak that included an All-City title, fell to 7-4.

After Manteno had taken the first set 25-21 Monday, and Bradley-Bourbonnais responded to take the second set 25-23, the Panthers would put together a pair of 7-1 runs in the third to take control.

The first such run came after a 10-10 tie, and after the Boilermakers fought back to cut it to an 18-16 Manteno lead, the Panthers slammed the door to take the decisive set 25-17.

“We were down a little bit at the end of the second set with just the team energy,” junior libero Morgan Derrico said. “But we brought the energy back up and ended up clutching that third set win.”

Derrico led the team with 16 digs in the match, while junior middle hitter Maddie Gesky had team highs with her 13 kills and seven blocks.

Monday’s win came after the Panthers scratched out a pair of wins in three-set thrillers last week against Illinois Central Eight Conference opponents Wilmington and Coal City, and Gesky said the team always does a good job of pushing through these kinds of long, challenging matches.

“There were times we got down, but always seem to bring each other back no matter who’s on the court,” she said. “The energy on the bench and also on the court is always so good. We really just push every point as a team.”

After losing to a tough Newark team in tournament play on Sept. 6, the Panthers picked up two wins to close out that day and start their streak. They first took down Grant Park before beating a Watseka team aiming for a fifth straight 20-win season, with both win coming in straight sets.

Then came the ICE wins over the Wildcats last Tuesday and Coalers last Thursday, the top two teams in the conference standings last season, and Monday’s win against the Class 4A Boilermakers.

Head coach Alexis Hosselton said she has liked what the team has shown against this stiff competition and wants to make sure they carry the mindset needed to earn those wins into the remainder of the season.

“I keep telling them that while we’ve played super competitive teams this last week, but just keep the mentality of pushing forward, never sleeping on any team in the conference or any team we play, and let’s just keep winning,” she said. “It’s fun, we’re having a good time, and that’s the biggest thing for us. Just having fun and getting to win together as a team.”

Nine straight conference games lie ahead for Manteno, and ICE contests make up 10 of the 12 games left on the schedule. With their 4-0 start putting them atop the early ICE standings, the Panthers are aiming for a strong run through their seven conference opponents.

“I think we played phenomenal today,” said junior setter Danika Fletcher, who had 16 assists and eight digs. “...Our end goal is to be conference champs, so if we keep working and pushing, we’ll get there.

Monday’s loss for the Boilermakers came on the eve of their SouthWest Suburban Conference opener against reigning SWSC champs Lincoln-Way East. After visiting Normal Community West for a nonconference tilt Thursday and then hosting the Boilermaker Challenge on Saturday, they will head into the rest of their conference schedule.

Head coach Leigh Reiniche said she wants to see the team work on cleaning up some things that hurt them Monday as they head into SWSC play.

“Our goal it just to level up, face the challenge and be competitive,” she said. “...We have to establish the middle and move the ball pin to pin when we have three offensive threats in every single rotation.”