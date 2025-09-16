Kankakee Regatta breaks even

Spectators watch as F200 boats compete in a heat race Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, during the Kankakee River Valley Regatta. (Tiffany Blanchette)

A gorgeous Labor Day weekend likely helped power the second year of the return of the Kankakee River Valley Regatta to a break-even position.

But the Kankakee River-based event experienced an uptick in out-of-town race fans and event-goers stayed on site for a much longer time when compared to 2024.

According to data collected, officials noted the average length of stay for a visitor was 3 hours and 2 minutes this year, compared to 1 hour and 42 minutes in 2024, which represents a 78% longer on-site stay.

Mayor Chris Curtis said the event, which had an operating budget of $125,000, will likely come in as a wash.

However, Nicole Gavin, executive director of Visit Kankakee County, the region’s tourism organization, said the event also appears to bring in overnight guests.

She noted Kankakee County hotel/motel occupancy experienced an 8% increase over the Labor Day weekend as compared to the prior four weeks.

She said these data points indicate the racing weekend is providing a great spectator experience.

Gavin said numbers will continue to be crunched so officials can pinpoint what is working in the first two years of the regatta’s return to Kankakee County versus what may not be working.

She noted that in 2024, 23% of those attending the race weekend were outside the 50-mile radius of Kankakee. In the 2025 event, the percentage increased to 25%.

She believed this increase shows that word is spreading about the event.

Curtis agreed.

“This is a good thing for the community. It’s never been about making money. It’s about exposing to the community,” Curtis said late last week. “It’s money well spent.”

Racing returns in 2026

The American Powerboat Association-sanctioned championship race will return again in late Summer 2026 and Curtis said there is a chance another racing division could be added, which could bring in another 40 or so racers.

Finding time to allow for another group of racers could be a challenge, as there are only so many daylight hours and river space available.

Talks, however, have been initiated, he said.

Locals also want to soon begin talks about extending the event’s contract into future years.

Gavin hopes those discussions can begin in the coming weeks or months.

Regarding the 2025, two-day event held Aug. 30 and 31 at the Kankakee River, largely between the area of the Kankakee County Club and the Frank Lloyd Wright property at South Harrison Avenue, Curtis said attendance totaled about 4,200.

The 4,200 figure was also the attendance level from 2024.

Curtis said Saturday’s attendance was lower this year as compared to 2024, but Sunday’s crowd was basically on pace with the 2024 event.

This year’s was different in a couple of key points. After-race entertainment was eliminated due to sparse attendance in 2024.

Children’s activities were also eliminated.

This year’s event did add an area for tailgating, meaning visitors could bring their gas or charcoal grills as well as their own refreshments.

The tailgate area was well populated, Gavin said.

“We reduced what was offered, but we still had the same levels of attendance,” Gavin said. She said that means people are interested in the racing.

Gavin, however, has not given up on after-race entertainment. She noted in 2024, there was a nearly two-hour gap between racing and bands taking the stage. She said bands need to provide entertainment immediately after racing concludes.

“It’s something I think we can revisit,” she said.

Regarding the finances, some numbers have yet to be calculated.

The mayor did note the city spent roughly $33,000 on a sound system rather than renting one. He said this one-time expense could push 2025 into the red, but noted the city will now have it available for future races without the need to lease one, which had cost the city about $18,000.

He noted the audio system will likely be put to use in December during the city’s Christmas parade.

The river regatta had long been a local Labor Day weekend staple, but the city cut ties with the event following the 2013 competition.

Upon coming into the mayor’s office in 2021, Curtis made it a priority to bring the racing event back to the Kankakee River.

The racing event is conducted through a partnership that includes the City of Kankakee, Kankakee Valley Park District, Visit Kankakee County, and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.