Bradley-Bourbonnais girls golf takes conference tilt with Stagg: Daily Journal Monday roundup

Girls golf

Bradley-Bourbonnais 186, Stagg 209: The Boilermakers cruised to a Southwest Suburban Conference win at home behind a well-balanced effort from Allie Trudeau (45), Beatrice White (46), Liv Contreras (47) and Claire Steinacker (48).

Hoopeston quad: Grant Park’s Cheyenne Hayes shot a 55 to lead all local golfers in the individual quad meeting. Donovan’s Laylah Lou Walters shot a 58.

Boys golf

Prairie Central 159, Watseka 221: The Warriors (15-10) were upended in nonconference action at Prairie Central. Andrew Snowden’s 50 led the way, followed by Jack Hutchinson (54), Andrew Yates (58) and Jax Holohan (59).

Girls volleyball

Cissna Park 2, Clifton Central 0: The Timberwolves scored twin 25-7 wins to improve to 10-0 with a nonconference home win. Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm had eight kills apiece, with Neukomm adding three aces. Mady Marcott had seven aces, seven assists and five digs.

No individual stats were available for the Comets (5-10).

Peotone 2, Grant Park 0: Monday’s nonconference tilt went to Peotone (9-4), as the hosts won 25-22, 25-15. Allie Werner tallied 13 assists, seven digs and a pair of kills. Mia Connolley had eight kills, nine digs and two aces. Cora Pagliarulo had six kills.

No individual stats were available for the Dragons (5-10).

South Newton (Indiana) 2, Watseka 1: The Warriors (9-4) found themselves on the wrong side of a 22-25, 25-18, 20-25 thriller in the Battle of the Border. Thayren Rigsby had eight kills, two aces and a block. Addissen Ulitzsch had 18 digs, followed by 15 from Noelle Schroeder. Gabby Kohl had seven kills and four blocks.

Coal City 2, Serena 0: A pair of close sets went to the Coalers (7-8-1) at home Monday. They took the first set 25-20 and the second 25-23. No individual stats were available.

Boys soccer

Herscher 10, Iroquois West 1: Five goals and two assists from Luis Parra launched Herscher (6-2-1) to a no-doubter on the road. Rowan Keigher scored twice. Landon McMillan, Danial Osborn and Drake Bushey all scored. Dawson Langlois had a pair of assists while Bushey and Ashton Mayers each had one. Gabriel Kelly had three saves.

No individual stats were available for the Raiders (2-8).

Peotone 10, Watseka/Milford 1: After scoring nine goals three times this season, Peotone (6-2) broke into double figures for the first time in a road win over the Warriors (1-8). No individual stats were available for either team.

Fenton 1, Kankakee 0: The Kays (5-5) fell in the Body Armor Series. No individual stats were available.