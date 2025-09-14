Life Through The Lens: 23-year Daily Journal photographer reflects on career through gallery show

Bill "BJ" Jurevich, a longtime Daily Journal photographer, smiles as he shows family the images from his life’s work in a gallery titled, Life Through the Lens: A Photographic Retrospective, which runs through Oct. 25 at the Victorian House Gallery, 577 S. Main Street in Bourbonnais. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Longtime Daily Journal photographer Bill “BJ” Jurevich, of Limestone, has been behind a camera since attending Joliet Catholic High School in the mid-1970s.

The 23-year Journal staffer and eventual photo editor would go on to establish Image Group Photography in 1986 in Bourbonnais, as well as join Olivet Nazarene University as a professor of photography in 2001.

Jurevich has now curated a collection of 24 images from his life’s work, titled Life Through the Lens: A Photographic Retrospective, which runs through Oct. 25 at the Victorian House Gallery, 577 S. Main Street in Bourbonnais.

While the Joliet native celebrates 25 years in his classroom home and 40 years as a business owner next year, Jurevich said his gallery is one of gratitude.

“I want guests to realize what a privilege it has been for me entering the lives of so many people in this community over the past 40 years,” Jurevich said in his exhibition statement. “I have attempted to honestly portray moments, albeit private slices of life, which informed, entertained and possibly inspired the viewer.

“It is my hope that this show provides an open forum of discussion where the images serve as a springboard leading to a variety of questions with both the creative and technical aspects of photography.”

The gallery will close out with an Artist Reception & Talk on Saturday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m. The gallery’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 4:30 - 7:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 1 - 4 p.m.

Visit olivetartexhibitions.com for more information, or call 815-939-5137.

The Artist’s Bio

Bill "BJ" Jurevich, a longtime Daily Journal photographer, reflects on photos printed in various issues of the newspaper, which are featured in his new gallery titled, Life Through the Lens: A Photographic Retrospective, which runs through Oct. 25 at the Victorian House Gallery, 577 S. Main Street in Bourbonnais. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Jurevich began his professional career in high school, joining the photography staff at The Joliet Herald-News.

Jurevich said Paul Simonʼs “Kodachrome” was popular when he eventually received a Nikon camera and realized he “loved to take a photograph.”

Inspired and encouraged by his mentors, he attended Bradley University and received a bachelor’s in science in photography, news writing and radio & television. In 1980, he was awarded the “Outstanding Graduate in Journalism”.

While in college, Jurevich also worked as a commercial photographer and darkroom technician for a major Peoria studio.

Upon graduation, he rejoined The Herald-News at the request of his mentor, then city editor, Marx Gibson. Marx then became Managing Editor of the Daily Journal in Kankakee and hired Jurevich in 1981.

Jurevich was honored several times by The Associated Press, United Press International, Northern Illinois Press Association, Inland Press Association, National and Illinois Press Photographers Associations and The Chicago Headline Club, receiving The Peter Lisagor Award for Exemplary Journalism in Photography five times.

Jurevich said the Daily Journal offered many opportunities, but none more important than the chance to meet his future wife. Nancy was a designer in the newspaper’s advertising department and, in 1991, accepted his marriage proposal.

They are the parents of Jamie Bleyle and Annie Riley, both featured in the show. Annie is her dad’s assistant at the studio.

Bill "BJ" Jurevich, a longtime Daily Journal photographer, talks about photos of his two daughters, Annie, left and Jamie, which are featured in a new gallery of his life's work titled, Life Through the Lens: A Photographic Retrospective, which runs through Oct. 25 at the Victorian House Gallery, 577 S. Main Street in Bourbonnais. (Tiffany Blanchette)

BJ and Nancy reside in Limestone with their spoiled canine companions, Sammy and Willie, who are also featured in the show.

The couple has an interest in all things Frank Lloyd Wright. BJ is Vice President of the Board of Directors of Wright in Kankakee, which operates The B. Harley Bradley House.

Jurevich continued his exhibition statement.

“My photography is based upon a traditional shooting style with a strong foundation of composition and a clear center of interest. The documentary images, uncontrolled moments in time, reflect my respect for the subjects,” Jurevich said. “My commercial photography strives to be as technically perfect as possible while offering personal creativity pleasing to the subject.

Bill "BJ" Jurevich, a longtime Daily Journal photographer, reflects on photos featured in his new gallery titled, Life Through the Lens: A Photographic Retrospective, which runs through Oct. 25 at the Victorian House Gallery, 577 S. Main Street in Bourbonnais. (Tiffany Blanchette)

“I have been blessed to see Godʼs greatest gift, life itself, through an unfiltered lens where everything seems new one frame at a time.”