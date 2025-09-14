Birth announcements: Kankakee County - Sept. 13, 2025

Here is a list of recent births at Riverside Medical Center.

Eduardo and Hannah Reyes, Clifton, boy, Thomas James-Hector, Sept. 2, third child.

Michael Nugent and Jessica Morse, St. Anne, girl, Avery Rae, Sept. 3, second child.

Austin and Kelsey Rincker, Reddick, boy, Hayes Steven, Sept. 5, second child.

Kevin and Kate Behrends, Danforth, boy, Chevy DeWayne, Sept. 5, third child.

Kyle Eckhoff and Priscilla Barrera, Herscher, girl, River Adelina, Sept. 5.

Kobe and Ava Gall, Bourbonnais, girl, Everyst, Sept. 5, mother’s first child, father’s second child. The mother is the former Ava Reynolds.

Evan and Emma Mikos, Manteno, girl, Maeve Madeline, Sept. 6, first child. The mother is the former Emma Shores.

John Hawkins and Breanna Pombert, Kankakee, girl, Aria Lynn, Sept. 7.

Brett and Patricia Farmer, Wilmington, boy, Mason Glenn, Sept. 8, third child.