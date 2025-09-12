Coal City boys soccer, Cissna Park volleyball both improve to 9-0: Thursday’s Daily Journal roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Coal City 6, Serena 0: The red-hot start to the season continued for Coal City (9-0) with Thursday’s road win. It was the seventh shutout for the Coalers already this season as they’ve outscored their opponents 41-2.

Dylan Fatlan scored three goals Thursday, Carter Hollis scored two and Dane Noffsinger added one. Noffsinger had two assists while Fatlan, Hollis, Creed Macaluso and Luke Munsterman each had one.

Grant Park 2, St. Anne 1: Grant Park (3-7, 1-4) picked up its first River Valley Conference win of the season on the road Thursday. Sam Cordes and Rigo Venegas each had a goal while Ian Hamman and Cameron Becker each had an assist. Becker also had six saves.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne (5-4, 2-3).

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Cissna Park 2, Chrisman 0: Addison Lucht and Sophie Duis recorded 10 kills apiece Thursday as Cissna Park (9-0, 2-0) kept its unbeaten start to the season alive with a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Josie Neukomm had eight digs while Mady Marcott had 17 assists and a pair of aces.

Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0: Watseka (9-3, 1-0) picked up a road win in its VVC opener on Thursday, its fourth win in the last five games. Thayren Rigsby had nine kills while Noelle Schroeder had 10 digs and Liana Navas had nine assists.

No individual stats were available for Iroquois West (2-6, 0-1).

Peotone 2, Reed-Custer 0: Peotone (8-4, 2-2) picked up an Illinois Central Eight Conference win on the road Thursday. Mia Connolley had seven kills and three aces for the Blue Devils while Allie Werner had eight assists.

No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Grant Park 1: After Grant Park (5-9, 0-3) won the second set 27-25, Gardner-South Wilmington (4-4, 2-1) hung on 25-22 in a decisive third set to earn a River Valley Conference win. No individual stats were available for either team.

Grace Christian 2, Donovan 0: The Crusaders (3-6, 2-1) extended their winning streak to three games with Thursday’s home win over Donovan (6-4, 2-1) in RVC Play. Donovan was led by Chloe Ponton with four kills, eight digs and three blocks.

No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.

Tri-Point 2, St. Anne 1: Two of the three sets went long in this RVC matchup, with the Cardinals (3-2, 1-2) coming up short on the road. Tessa DeYoung had 13 kills for St. Anne while Quinlin Kirkland had 10 assists and four aces.

BOYS GOLF

Bradley-Bourbonnais 152, Stagg 163: Max LaMore’s 33 set the pace for Bradley-Bourbonnais in its win over SouthWest Suburban Conference opponent Stagg at Hickory Hills Country Club. Kaden Davis and Lucas Garrett each shot 39 while Sam LaMore and Landon Martin each shot 41.

Beecher 164, Watseka 213, Christ Lutheran 288: Medalist Charlie Nowak shot 37 on Thursday to help Beecher place first in a road meet at Shewami Country Club. Peyton Serafin was close behind with a 39 while Ben Anaclerio shot a 41 and Jacob Benck shot a 47.

Watseka’s Jack Hutchinson and Andrew Snowden both shot 48 while Andrew Yates had a 52 and Jax Holohan finished with 65.

Manteno 178, Peotone 191: Manteno picked up an ICE win at Green Garden on Thursday, led by Landon Bukowski’s 39. Ty Carlile shot a 42, Nate Kisala shot a 48 and Carson Russert shot a 49.

No individual stats were available for Peotone.

Coal City 190, Lisle 198: The Coalers got a 44 from Frankie Ponio, a 48 from Jaxon Duke and 49s from both Reed Sulzberger and McKale Perino to pick up an ICE win over Lisle on Thursday.

GIRLS GOLF

Watseka 200, Beecher 230: Medalist Rennah Barrett shot a 44 to lead Watseka to a win over Beecher at Shewami on Thursday. Ainsley Urban was close behind Barrett with a 48 while Kyah Westerfield and Morgan Snow each shot 54.

Beecher’s Isabelle Herrera led the team with a 53 while Aurora Cantu shot a 58, Kaylee Zelhart shot a 59 and Kate Gregory and Fiona Hagen-Storbeck both shot 60.