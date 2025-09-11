Bishop McNamara’s Gratitude Drive-Thru “focuses on the good people” in honor of 9/11

Kankakee County Undersheriff Chad Gessner high fives Bishop McNamara Catholic School fifth graders, all members of the student council, as they host the 10th Gratitude Drive-Thru for first responders and military members on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. The school hosts the event at all three sites each year on the anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Students across Bishop McNamara Catholic Schools’ three sites helped area first responders, veterans and active-duty service members start the morning with a dose of gratitude.

The 10th Gratitude Drive-Thru was held in recognition of the 24th anniversary of the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, with the goal of making those who serve the community feel appreciated.

During the morning announcements, the schools pray for first responders before heading out to the parking lots to offer up coffee and donuts, accompanied by hand-made thank you cards and American flags made by kindergarteners, said Bradley site Principal Dana Berg.

“This age group doesn’t know so much about what happened. They just know our country is different because of [Sept. 11, 2001],” Berg said. “And so we share about that, but we focus on the good people that helped instead of the tragedy.”

[ Photos: Bishop McNamara hosts Gratitude Drive-Thru on 9/11 ]

Those “good people,” Berg said, are the first responders and military members that serve or have served the country and their communities.

“We also want the students to know that first responders are their friends, they’re there to help them,” Berg said. “And we want them to have faith in the people that are helping the community.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Bishop McNamara Catholic School fifth grade student council members host the 10th Gratitude Drive-Thru for first responders and military members on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. Council members, from left, are Nyla Ramirez, Brooklyn Davis, Carter Dandurand, Allie Quigley, Ellie Jamros and Jocelyn Zavaleta. (Tiffany Blanchette)

One the many Bradley police officers that stopped by the Bishop McNamara Bradley site was Lt. Robert Mason, who said the students impressed him with their understanding of the event.

“It’s amazing to see the young kids that are doing this and how they’re promoting their community and first responders,” Mason said. “They’re all engaging, they’re all 5th graders, and that gives me hope.”

The group of six student council members happily interacted with all who stopped by, offering up high fives and smiles.

For the council vice president, Ellie Jamros, said her favorite part was being able to offer something back to the officers, and other first responders and service members “for all the work they do for us.”

“I hope they felt happy that people appreciate them,” Jamros said.

Over at the Kankakee site, a Mass of Gratitude was held in the gymnasium for all local veterans, active-duty service members, first responders and retired first responders to join the students and staff in prayer.

“As a McNamara community, we wish to express our deepest gratitude for the sacrifices made by these dedicated individuals in service to our country,” Kaelyn Bess, Kankakee site principal, said. “This Thursday, marks 24 years since the tragic events that profoundly impacted our nation and forever changed the lives of Americans.

“In the aftermath of those devastating acts, we witnessed the strength and unity of our country as people came together in solidarity,” Bess said. “On that day, and in the years that followed, our first responders and service members demonstrated extraordinary heroism and bravery.”