Manteno outlasts Wilmington in 3-set ICE thriller: Tuesday’s Daily Journal roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Manteno 2, Wilmington 1: When two of the top teams in the Illinois Central Eight Conference squared off, it was visiting Manteno (9-3, 3-0) that held off Wilmington (7-2, 2-1) in a three-set thriller. The Panthers took a long third set 27-25 to seal the road win.

Olivia McElroy had 11 kills to lead Manteno while Maddie Gesky added 10 kills and three blocks. Morgan Derrico had 20 digs while Danika Fletcher had 14 assists and seven digs.

No individual stats were available for Wilmington.

Cissna Park 2, Salt Fork 0: Vermilion Valley Conference play got underway for Cissna Park (7-0, 1-0) on Tuesday. The Timberwolves extended their VVC winning streak to 27 games with the home victory. Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm had six kills apiece, with Lucht adding nine digs and three aces. Mady Marcott led the team with 10 assists.

Donovan 2, St. Anne 0: The host Wildcats (6-3, 2-0) downed St. Anne (3-1) in a River Valley Conference matchup on Tuesday, handing the Cardinals their first loss of the season. Donovan was led by Layne Hefflefinger with seven kills and Chloe Ponton with five kills. Lily Anderson had 14 assists.

No individual stats were available for St. Anne.

Beecher 2, Grant Park 1: Beecher (2-4, 2-0) picked up a road RVC win over Grant Park (4-8, 0-2) on Tuesday. The Bobcats took the first set 25-15 and third set 25-17 while the Dragons won the second set 25-21. No individual stats were available for either team.

Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Clifton Central 1: Gardner-South Wilmington (2-4, 1-1) snapped a four-game losing streak with an RVC win over Clifton Central on the road Tuesday. For Central, Payton Lamie had seven kills and an ace while Maddie Webb had three blocks, three kills and three aces.

No individual stats were available for the Panthers.

Streator 2, Peotone 1: Despite 16 kills from Mia Connolley, 23 assists and 11 digs from Allie Werner and 31 digs from Ella Stupegia, Peotone (7-4, 1-1) fell at home for its first conference loss of the season. The Blue Devils dropped the decisive third set 25-21.

BOYS SOCCER

Beecher 2, Grant Park 1: The Bobcats (8-2, 5-0) extended their winning streak to four games and kept their unbeaten start to River Valley Conference play alive with a narrow home win over the Dragons (2-6, 1-4). Grant Park goalkeeper Cameron Becker made 11 saves and scored the Dragons’ lone goal on a punt that traveled nearly the length of the field.

No individual stats were available for Beecher.

St. Anne 9, Illinois Lutheran 0: Four goals from Brigham Hays propelled the red-hot Cardinals (5-2, 2-3) to an RVC win on the road. Christopher Adame and Diego Guerrero had two goals apiece while Joshua Hernandez added one. It was St. Anne’s third straight win, all by nine or more goals.

Momence 6, Clifton Central 3: Momence (5-4, 4-1) grabbed a home RVC win over Clifton Central (4-4, 3-2) on Tuesday to move ahead of the Comets in the standings. No individual stats were available for either team.

BOYS GOLF

Lincoln-Way Central 158, Bradley-Bourbonnais 170: Max LaMore shot a 40, Kaden Davis shot a 42 and Sam LaMore and Landon Martin each shot a 44 Tuesday as Bradley-Bourbonnais fell in a SouthWest Suburban Conference matchup on the road.

Streator 155, Coal City 174: Despite shooting a season-best 174 as a team, Coal City took a loss to ICE foe Streator on Tuesday. Jaxon Duke shot a 39 while Kory Lovell, Frankie Ponio and Trevor Walker each shot a 45. Duke and Walker each set a new career best.

Peotone 187, Wilmington 191: The Blue Devils picked up a close ICE win at Green Garden Country Club over the Wildcats. No individual scores were available.

GIRLS GOLF

Iroquois West 201, Watseka 212, Prairie Central 218, Manteno 221: Medalist Kaia Kimmel’s 44 helped push Iroquois West to a quad win at Shewami Country Club on Tuesday. Ella Lunt shot a 50 for the Raiders while Karsyn Arie shot a 52 and Aubrey Chandler shot a 55.

Watseka was led by a 46 from Rennah Barrett. Ainsley Urban shot a 54 while Kyah Westerfield and Camille Holohan each shot 56. Manteno got a 51 from Liv Bukewski, a 56 from Cam Haines and 57s from Ginny Kvasnicka and Maddie Hoger.